Ukraine's GDP growth slows to 1.5% in Q4 2019 – statistics

The growth of gross domestic product (GDP) of Ukraine in October-December 2019 amounted to 1.5% compared to the same period in 2018, while in the previous quarters the growth rate was higher: 4.1% in the third, 4.6% in the second and 2.5% in the first.

This rapid assessment was released by the State Statistics Service on Friday.

The agency clarified that in relation to the previous quarter, the real GDP of the country in the fourth quarter of 2019 (taking into account the seasonal factor) increased by 0.1%.

As reported, the National Bank of Ukraine at the end of January worsened the estimate of Ukraine's GDP growth in 2019 from 3.5% to 3.3% due to a decrease in growth rates in the fourth quarter, which it estimated at 2.2%.

Early February, the Ministry of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture also estimated Ukraine's economic growth last year at 3.3%, and in the fourth quarter – at 2.1%.

Ukraine's GDP growth in 2018 accelerated to 3.4% from 2.5% in 2017 and 2.4% in 2016.

The NBU at the end of January predicted acceleration of GDP growth in 2020-2021 to 3.5% and 4% respectively.