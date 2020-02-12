Ukraine counts on reaching serious progress in 'industrial visa waiver' in 2020 – PM

Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk has said that Ukraine counts on reaching serious progress in the Agreement on Conformity Assessment and Acceptance of Industrial Products (АСАА) or so-called "industrial visa waiver" in 2020.

"We talked about speeding up Ukraine's so-called "industrial visa waiver," Honcharuk said at a joint briefing with European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi in Kyiv late on Tuesday.

The prime minister said that Ukraine expects to make serious progress on this issue already in 2020, and to sign the АСАА in the coming years. He also said that Ukraine is waiting for the EU technical mission.

In turn, Varhelyi said that the parties will try to do all the preparatory technical work under the project in 2020, after which in 2021 there will be an opportunity of moving on to the formal part.