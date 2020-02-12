Economy

11:07 12.02.2020

Ukraine counts on reaching serious progress in 'industrial visa waiver' in 2020 – PM

1 min read
Ukraine counts on reaching serious progress in 'industrial visa waiver' in 2020 – PM

Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk has said that Ukraine counts on reaching serious progress in the Agreement on Conformity Assessment and Acceptance of Industrial Products (АСАА) or so-called "industrial visa waiver" in 2020.

"We talked about speeding up Ukraine's so-called "industrial visa waiver," Honcharuk said at a joint briefing with European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi in Kyiv late on Tuesday.

The prime minister said that Ukraine expects to make serious progress on this issue already in 2020, and to sign the АСАА in the coming years. He also said that Ukraine is waiting for the EU technical mission.

In turn, Varhelyi said that the parties will try to do all the preparatory technical work under the project in 2020, after which in 2021 there will be an opportunity of moving on to the formal part.

Tags: #industrial #honcharuk #visa
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:21 12.02.2020
Ukraine, EU ink agreement on EUR 25 mln assistance in digitalization – Ukrainian PM

Ukraine, EU ink agreement on EUR 25 mln assistance in digitalization – Ukrainian PM

14:53 07.02.2020
Ukraine's State Guard Department denies involvement in wiretapping in Honcharuk's office

Ukraine's State Guard Department denies involvement in wiretapping in Honcharuk's office

17:51 05.02.2020
Deutsche Bahn will help Ukrzaliznytsia manage transportation, infrastructure from 2021 – Honcharuk

Deutsche Bahn will help Ukrzaliznytsia manage transportation, infrastructure from 2021 – Honcharuk

12:42 05.02.2020
Ukrainian ministers' salaries to be linked to average salary in Ukraine - Ukrainian PM

Ukrainian ministers' salaries to be linked to average salary in Ukraine - Ukrainian PM

12:12 05.02.2020
Govt establishes Ministry for Occupied Territories, plans to strengthen agriculture, sports sectors in Cabinet – Honcharuk

Govt establishes Ministry for Occupied Territories, plans to strengthen agriculture, sports sectors in Cabinet – Honcharuk

12:18 29.01.2020
Govt liquidating Crimean-Black Sea, Azov maritime inspectorates over inefficiency

Govt liquidating Crimean-Black Sea, Azov maritime inspectorates over inefficiency

18:32 28.01.2020
Ukraine advocates updating of trade section of Ukraine-EU Association Agreement – PM

Ukraine advocates updating of trade section of Ukraine-EU Association Agreement – PM

18:12 28.01.2020
Ukraine counts on receiving EUR 500 mln of second tranche of EU macrofinancial aid in Q1 2020

Ukraine counts on receiving EUR 500 mln of second tranche of EU macrofinancial aid in Q1 2020

18:16 24.01.2020
Govt to finalize decisions on reorganization of some ministries in coming two weeks – PM

Govt to finalize decisions on reorganization of some ministries in coming two weeks – PM

16:22 24.01.2020
Honcharuk: Road map on cooperation with Deutsche Bahn to be signed on Feb 5

Honcharuk: Road map on cooperation with Deutsche Bahn to be signed on Feb 5

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine, EU ink agreement on EUR 25 mln assistance in digitalization – Ukrainian PM

EU, Ukraine to step up work on updating FTA - European Commissioner Varhelyi

Six out of 10 of NBU MPC members advocate cutting refinancing rate by 2 pp instead of 2.5 pp

Naftogaz could file new lawsuits against Gazprom with intl arbitration tribunal, EU antitrust body – Naftogaz official

NBU permits nonresident banks to trade in currency using hryvnia between banks

LATEST

Kyivstar ahead of Vodafone-Ukraine, lifecell in terms of mobile Internet speed in 2019 – nPerf

Goods turnover of tenants of Arricano mall chain grows by 22% in 2019

NBU, financial service markets regulator sign memo of cooperation

EU, Ukraine to step up work on updating FTA - European Commissioner Varhelyi

Ukraine's infrastructure minister to meet with Poland's counterpart to discuss expansion of transport quotas for Ukraine

Six out of 10 of NBU MPC members advocate cutting refinancing rate by 2 pp instead of 2.5 pp

Naftogaz could file new lawsuits against Gazprom with intl arbitration tribunal, EU antitrust body – Naftogaz official

Economy ministry proposes package of anti-crisis measures for Ukraine's economy

Regulator allows operators to begin sharing frequencies in 800-900 MHz bands to launch 4G networks

Business expects growth in 2020, doubts correctness of reform policy – poll by American Chamber of Commerce

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD