13:08 05.02.2020

UkraineInvest accompanies renewable energy deals worth $1.15 bln in past two years

UkraineInvest accompanies renewable energy deals worth $1.15 bln in past two years

The amount of investment in renewable energy projects accompanied by UkraineInvest office, totaled around $1.15 billion in the past two years, the Energy Reform portal has reported, referring to UkraineInvest.

"In the past two years, UkraineInvest has accompanied companies such as Scatec Solar, Acciona Energy, EuroCape Ukraine (LongWing), GE, NBT AS/Total Eren. The total investment from the projects we have been involved is about $1.15 billion. The total portfolio of projects of these companies exceeds $2 billion," UkraineInvest said in response to Energy Reform's inquiry.

UkraineInvest said that in recent years, the green energy sector has been one of the most attractive for foreign investment.

"Further conditions for the development of the renewable energy sector in Ukraine are a matter of public policy, which is determined by the Ministry of Energy and Environmental Protection. A dialogue is ongoing between the ministry and market players. The role of UkraineInvest was to establish communication between the ministry and business representatives," the office said.

At the same time, as before, UkraineInvest provides advice and support in resolving problematic issues, in particular of an administrative nature, related to interaction with various government bodies.

At the same time, the office said that foreign companies continue closely monitoring what is happening on the renewable energy market, but most of them are waiting for the results of negotiations between the ministry and investors in order to plan their strategy in the future.

"In the long term outlook, the renewable energy sector will remain one of the priorities of the government, as evidenced by the concept of Ukraine's green energy transition until 2050, which was recently presented by the ministry, according to which the share of renewable energy by this time should increase to 70%, but at the same time its cost must be balanced and economically justified," UkraineInvest said.

