Zelensky sets Cabinet the task to make proposals on "investment nanny" program before Feb end

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has set the Cabinet of Ministers the task to make proposals for the implementation of the "Investment nanny program" before the end of February.

At a meeting with the president on Tuesday, Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Honcharuk informed that an investment atlas and Investment Support Office had already been established to work with foreign and domestic investors.

He added that the Ukrainian companies had already addressed the government, declared their intention to invest more than $100 million and asked for an "investment nanny."