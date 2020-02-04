Economy

10:42 04.02.2020

Business class buildings prevail in primary housing market of Kyiv in 2019 – expert

2 min read
Business class buildings prevail in primary housing market of Kyiv in 2019 – expert

The supply in the primary housing market of Kyiv in 2019 decreased by 10% compared to 2018 (but still 40% more than in 2014), to 225 residential complexes for sale, the share of business and comfort class housing is raising, while single new projects appear in economy class.

"In recent years, there has been a tendency to reduce the number of objects brought to the market. So, in 2019 sales began in 42 new housing estates with a total number of apartments being 24,500. At the same time, the largest number of them (50%) are positioned as business class (21), comfort class ranks second (17), and only three new residential complexes appeared in the economy class sector. In addition, the number of apartments announced for construction decreased in 2019," Olena Shirina, the analyst of City One Development, a full-cycle development company, told the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

According to her, the share of comfort class in 2019 increased to 38% from 34% in 2018, ranking first, and the share of economy class fell to 20% from 29%, business class rose to 34% with 28%.

For comparison, in 2014 objects were divided into classes as follows: economy with 46%, comfort with 5%, business with 36%, premium and elite with 12%, according to City One Development.

According to the developer, the average starting price in the market in 2019 increased significantly and amounted to $1,245 per sq m, while in 2018 it was at the level of $931/sq m.

Moreover, every fourth new complex (ten in total) was commissioned in Pechersky district, where the highest price at the start was $1,823/sq m. In general, the average market price for 2019 rose by 22% in dollar terms, to $1,468/sq m.

City One Development is a full-cycle development company that provides a full range of services in the field of creation and development of real estate objects.

Tags: #buildings #business
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:45 20.01.2020
Zelensky confident that medium-sized business supports authorities' decisions leading to transparency

Zelensky confident that medium-sized business supports authorities' decisions leading to transparency

17:55 14.01.2020
Singapore to host second Ukrainian-Singaporean business forum in 2020 - Prystaiko

Singapore to host second Ukrainian-Singaporean business forum in 2020 - Prystaiko

17:43 20.12.2019
SBU says it has 'dealt a heavy blow' to gambling business protected by law-enforcement agencies

SBU says it has 'dealt a heavy blow' to gambling business protected by law-enforcement agencies

14:55 06.12.2019
EBRD, EU launch platform to support Ukrainian SMEs within EU4Business initiative

EBRD, EU launch platform to support Ukrainian SMEs within EU4Business initiative

14:18 08.11.2019
EU ambassador satisfied with Ukraine's pace of business climate improvement

EU ambassador satisfied with Ukraine's pace of business climate improvement

17:12 29.10.2019
Large business considers agriculture most attractive industry to invest in – survey of American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine

Large business considers agriculture most attractive industry to invest in – survey of American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine

15:04 29.10.2019
PM rejects business claims to law on rebooting Supreme Court, offers dialogue on procedures

PM rejects business claims to law on rebooting Supreme Court, offers dialogue on procedures

09:54 17.10.2019
Cabinet sets up commission to protect business

Cabinet sets up commission to protect business

18:05 15.10.2019
Three business associations alarmed with legislative initiatives changing selection of Supreme Court judges

Three business associations alarmed with legislative initiatives changing selection of Supreme Court judges

11:38 10.10.2019
Zelensky backs govt position to liquidate schemes with private entrepreneurs

Zelensky backs govt position to liquidate schemes with private entrepreneurs

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Court approves Ukrnafta, Ukrtransgaz's amicable agreement declaring UAH 15 bln worth gas in UGS facilities belonged to Ukrnafta – Naftogaz official

Gazprom uses 46% of paid volume for natural gas transit in Jan – gas TSO of Ukraine

Supreme Court postpones hearing of case about Surkis' deposits in PrivatBank, lawfulness of bail-in for indefinite period

Court in Ukraine seizes 50.3% of Poltava GOK in case of Zhevaho, Bank Finance and Credit, Ferrexpo files appeal

NBU sells currency on Jan 29-30 amid seasonal hryvnia weakening, notes change of devaluation trend

LATEST

Zelensky says law on land market 'most loyal' in Ukraine

Demand for Vodafone-Ukraine $500 mln eurobonds with 6.2% rate amounts to about $3 bln

Court approves Ukrnafta, Ukrtransgaz's amicable agreement declaring UAH 15 bln worth gas in UGS facilities belonged to Ukrnafta – Naftogaz official

Nova Poshta to build logistic depot in Bila Tserkva in Kyiv region

Gazprom uses 46% of paid volume for natural gas transit in Jan – gas TSO of Ukraine

Nonresidents boost investment in govt bonds by 6.1% in Jan – Finance ministry

Official from Ukraine's presidential office discusses investment cooperation with Qatar's transport minister

Creditors of insolvent banks receive over UAH 10 bln in 2019 – Deposit Guarantee Fund

Supreme Court postpones hearing of case about Surkis' deposits in PrivatBank, lawfulness of bail-in for indefinite period

Ukraine invites U.S. companies to bid for development of Black Sea shelf

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD