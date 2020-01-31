Economy

17:48 31.01.2020

Creditors of insolvent banks receive over UAH 10 bln in 2019 – Deposit Guarantee Fund

 Claims of creditors of insolvent banks in the amount of UAH 10.135 billion were paid in 2019, the Deposit Guarantee Fund has said on its website.

According to the report, UAH 12.99 million was received by second-level priority tier creditors, UAH 4 billion 406.66 million by third-level priority tier creditors, UAH 248.02 million by fourth-level priority tier creditors, UAH 173.15 million by fifth-level priority tier creditors, UAH 0.001 million by sixth-level priority tier creditors, UAH 3.853 billion by seventh-level priority tier creditors, UAH 43.44 million by eighth-level priority tier creditors, UAH 298.13 million by ninth-level priority tier creditors, UAH 99.59 million and by tenth-level priority tier creditors.

Of the total amount of payments UAH 3.369 billion were allocated for early payments on claims of secured creditors, including UAH 3.104 billion to the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU).

In order to meet the claims of secured creditors in December 2019, UAH 222.35 million was sent, including UAH 209.21 million to the NBU. Early payments by the NBU were made by Finance and Credit Bank – UAH 158.58 million, Delta Bank – UAH 46.27 million, Nadra Bank – UAH 1.78 million, VAB Bank – UAH 1.36 million, Kyivska Rus Bank – UAH 1.12 million, Rodovid Bank – UAH 0.08 million, and Bank Cambio – UAH 0.02 million.

The total amount of claims of creditors of insolvent banks satisfied over the entire period as of January 1, 2020 amounted to UAH 44.675 billion, of which UAH 11.501 billion was paid to secured creditors, including UAH 10.408 billion to the NBU.

