Economy

13:27 31.01.2020

Ukraine invites U.S. companies to bid for development of Black Sea shelf

1 min read
Ukraine invites U.S. companies to bid for development of Black Sea shelf

 President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has called on U.S. companies to participate in natural gas and oil extraction in Ukraine and invited them to bid for the development of the Black Sea shelf.

"We are inviting big American companies to extract natural gas and oil in Ukraine. We expect that American companies will bid for the development of the Black Sea shelf," he said at a joint press briefing with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday.

Tags: #usa #zelensky #pompeo #gas
Interfax-Ukraine
