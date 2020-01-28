Economy

14:35 28.01.2020

Deficit of Ukraine's state budget for 2019 comes to UAH 78 bln – State treasury

2 min read
Deficit of Ukraine's state budget for 2019 comes to UAH 78 bln – State treasury

The deficit of Ukraine's state budget for 2019 was UAH 78.05 billion with the ceiling set in the national budget being UAH 91.13 billion, while in 2018 the deficit of the national budget was UAH 59.25 billion with the ceiling of UAH 94.1 billion.

According to the updated information posted by the State Treasury Service of Ukraine on its website, the deficit of the general fund was UAH 68.85 billion with the ceiling being UAH 69.62 billion.

In the early days of this year, the Ministry of Finance, citing recent data from the State Treasury Service, reported on the deficit of the national budget last year in the amount of UAH 72.4 billion, or 1.8% of GDP.

The 2019 state budget deficit was almost entirely funded by borrowings, as revenues from privatization amounted to only UAH 550 million, i.e. 3.2% of the initial budget assignment.

In accordance with the updated data of the State Treasury Service, the national budget receipts for 2019 increased 7.6%, to UAH 998.28 billion, including growth of 5.5% for the general fund, to UAH 879.83 billion.

Compared with the indicators laid down in the law on the national budget, the receipts target was met by 99.1%, including 96.9% for the general fund.

Last year, national budget expenditures amounted to UAH 1.073 trillion, which is 8.7% more than the expenses of the national budget 2018, including growth of 8.4% for the general fund, to UAH 952.98 billion.

Compared with the indicators laid down in the law on the national budget, the expenditure target was met by 98.2%, including 96.9% for the general fund.

The national budget of Ukraine for 2020 was approved with receipts of UAH 1.095 trillion, including UAH 975.17 billion for the general fund, and expenditure of UAH 1.182 trillion, including UAH 1.052 trillion for the general fund. The ceiling for the deficit is set at UAH 94.3 billion, or 2.09% of forecast GDP.

Tags: #budget #deficit #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:45 28.01.2020
EU to provide EUR 26 mln to Ukraine to support agriculture, small farms – agreement signed in Brussels

EU to provide EUR 26 mln to Ukraine to support agriculture, small farms – agreement signed in Brussels

18:32 28.01.2020
Ukraine advocates updating of trade section of Ukraine-EU Association Agreement – PM

Ukraine advocates updating of trade section of Ukraine-EU Association Agreement – PM

15:22 28.01.2020
Ukraine's state debt down from 60.9% to 50% of GDP in 2019 – Finance ministry

Ukraine's state debt down from 60.9% to 50% of GDP in 2019 – Finance ministry

15:20 28.01.2020
Ukraine completes issuance of new 10-year eurobonds – Finance ministry

Ukraine completes issuance of new 10-year eurobonds – Finance ministry

11:49 25.01.2020
Peskov: No changes of Russian policy on Ukrainian track, those who say that express their own views

Peskov: No changes of Russian policy on Ukrainian track, those who say that express their own views

16:09 24.01.2020
Zelensky calls on Israel to ratify FTA agreement with Ukraine

Zelensky calls on Israel to ratify FTA agreement with Ukraine

15:14 24.01.2020
Vodafone-Ukraine to raise up to $500 mln of external financing for development

Vodafone-Ukraine to raise up to $500 mln of external financing for development

15:12 24.01.2020
Siemens to double business in Ukraine in next three years

Siemens to double business in Ukraine in next three years

12:24 24.01.2020
Some 299,000 Ukrainians received Russian citizenship in 2019 – Russian Interior Ministry

Some 299,000 Ukrainians received Russian citizenship in 2019 – Russian Interior Ministry

10:10 24.01.2020
Ukraine down in Corruption Perceptions Index – Transparency International

Ukraine down in Corruption Perceptions Index – Transparency International

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine counts on receiving EUR 500 mln of second tranche of EU macrofinancial aid in Q1 2020

Price of gas for households, heat suppliers in Jan to be UAH 4.65 per cubic meter without VAT, transport costs – Naftogaz

Ukraine's state debt down from 60.9% to 50% of GDP in 2019 – Finance ministry

Ukraine completes issuance of new 10-year eurobonds – Finance ministry

We will introduce international arbitrage institution on a par with justice reform – Mylovanov

LATEST

Ukraine counts on receiving EUR 500 mln of second tranche of EU macrofinancial aid in Q1 2020

Price of gas for households, heat suppliers in Jan to be UAH 4.65 per cubic meter without VAT, transport costs – Naftogaz

Govt amends formula of setting prices of gas for households, heat suppliers pegging it to Dutch TTF hub quotes

Fitch assigns VF Ukraine first-time 'B' IDR, outlook positive

SCM Holdings Limited acquires Les Cedres villa from Campari Group in French Riviera

We will introduce international arbitrage institution on a par with justice reform – Mylovanov

'Investment Nanny' will work on basis of UkraineInvest – Mylovanov

'Nanny' for investors is agreement with govt on specific investment conditions – Mylovanov

Ukrposhta not limiting incoming packages from China, says no risk of virus transmission from packages

Vodafone Ukraine to start road show for eurobonds on Jan 28 - source

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD