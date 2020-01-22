Economy

13:13 22.01.2020

Ukraine announces issue of 10-year euro-pegged eurobonds – Finance ministry

1 min read
Ukraine has announced the issue of new 10 year eurobonds pegged to euros, the Finance Ministry has reported on its website.

"The new EUR-denominated Reg S/144A senior unsecured notes are offered with a bullet maturity of 10 years," the ministry said on Wednesday.

FCA/ICMA stabilization applies, the ministry added.

In the middle of June 2019, Ukraine placed seven-year EUR 1 billion eurobonds at 6.75% per annum on the foreign loan market. This was the first sovereign issue of Ukrainian eurobonds in euros over the past 15 years. Demand for it exceeded supply six times.

The Finance Ministry previously announced plans to issue first 2020 eurobonds at the beginning of the year.

Tags: #eurobonds #ukraine #finance_ministry
