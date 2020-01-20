Economy

13:37 20.01.2020

Zelensky sees prospect for U.S. investment in Ukraine's oil, gas production, real estate

1 min read
Zelensky sees prospect for U.S. investment in Ukraine's oil, gas production, real estate

 President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky sees a prospect for American investment in oil and gas production in Ukraine, as well as in real estate.

He said in an interview with Newsweek that Ukraine sees more prospects for investment in our oil and gas production, as well as in real estate.

Zelensky noted that today Ukraine and the United States are cooperating in the space sector and nuclear energy.

The president pointed out that in order to win the fight against corruption, Ukraine must carry out digitalization. He said that Ukraine has a connection in this [with the U.S.], since there are a lot of brilliant IT specialists in Ukraine, and the U.S. is the world IT center. He added that now Ukrainians seek to work in American technology companies, but said that the country would like to see more Ukrainian companies developing products in Ukraine and sell them to the world.

Tags: #investment #zelensky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:04 20.01.2020
Zelensky, OSCE Chairman-in-Office discuss extension of SMM mandate in Donbas

Zelensky, OSCE Chairman-in-Office discuss extension of SMM mandate in Donbas

16:45 20.01.2020
Zelensky confident that medium-sized business supports authorities' decisions leading to transparency

Zelensky confident that medium-sized business supports authorities' decisions leading to transparency

15:42 20.01.2020
Zelensky: Ukraine mulling double-citizenship reform for U.S. diaspora returning to Ukraine

Zelensky: Ukraine mulling double-citizenship reform for U.S. diaspora returning to Ukraine

12:15 20.01.2020
Zelensky says Holodomor isn't social or economic tragedy for Ukraine, it's genocide

Zelensky says Holodomor isn't social or economic tragedy for Ukraine, it's genocide

11:17 20.01.2020
Zelensky reiterates he wants strong strategic partnership with U.S., non-involvement in U.S. internal affairs

Zelensky reiterates he wants strong strategic partnership with U.S., non-involvement in U.S. internal affairs

11:10 20.01.2020
Zelensky: I would never have sought presidency without setting a goal to achieve peace in Donbas

Zelensky: I would never have sought presidency without setting a goal to achieve peace in Donbas

10:56 20.01.2020
Zelensky believes that Putin understands his position: Ukraine is independent country

Zelensky believes that Putin understands his position: Ukraine is independent country

14:12 17.01.2020
Zelensky directs law-enforcement agencies to identify within two weeks who made recordings between Honcharuk, NBU reps

Zelensky directs law-enforcement agencies to identify within two weeks who made recordings between Honcharuk, NBU reps

12:13 17.01.2020
Ukrainian PM says letter of resignation he handed to president addressed to Rada chaiman

Ukrainian PM says letter of resignation he handed to president addressed to Rada chaiman

12:57 16.01.2020
Zelensky signs law on the draft of people over 18 years old in 2020

Zelensky signs law on the draft of people over 18 years old in 2020

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Court lifts injunctions on Gazprom assets in UK, Luxembourg, Netherlands frozen under Naftogaz litigation

Ukrposhta posts UAH 600 mln net profit, raises net income by 20.6% in 2019

NBU to design strategy for participating in govt bond auctions in secondary market by late 2020 – strategy

Ukrainian govt's policy helps bolster Ukraine's economy – IMF representative office

NBU with great probability to cut forecast range for refinancing rate late Jan

LATEST

Court lifts injunctions on Gazprom assets in UK, Luxembourg, Netherlands frozen under Naftogaz litigation

Ukrposhta posts UAH 600 mln net profit, raises net income by 20.6% in 2019

DTEK to hold roundtable in Davos devoted to Ukraine's opportunities of contributing in Green Deal

Share of shadow economy in Ukraine should fall to no more 20% of GDP by 2025 – strategy

NBU to design strategy for participating in govt bond auctions in secondary market by late 2020 – strategy

SkyUp suspends flights to UAE from Feb due to closure of airspace over Iran, Iraq

Ukrainian govt's policy helps bolster Ukraine's economy – IMF representative office

NBU with great probability to cut forecast range for refinancing rate late Jan

No triggers for Ukraine's value recovery instruments appear – Finance ministry

Deposit Guarantee Fund initiates restructuring of UAH 116 bln debt to Finance Ministry in 2020

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD