Zelensky sees prospect for U.S. investment in Ukraine's oil, gas production, real estate

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky sees a prospect for American investment in oil and gas production in Ukraine, as well as in real estate.

He said in an interview with Newsweek that Ukraine sees more prospects for investment in our oil and gas production, as well as in real estate.

Zelensky noted that today Ukraine and the United States are cooperating in the space sector and nuclear energy.

The president pointed out that in order to win the fight against corruption, Ukraine must carry out digitalization. He said that Ukraine has a connection in this [with the U.S.], since there are a lot of brilliant IT specialists in Ukraine, and the U.S. is the world IT center. He added that now Ukrainians seek to work in American technology companies, but said that the country would like to see more Ukrainian companies developing products in Ukraine and sell them to the world.