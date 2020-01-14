Economy

15:44 14.01.2020

Honcharuk orders launch of online platforms for wood sales within weeks

1 min read
Honcharuk orders launch of online platforms for wood sales within weeks

 Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Honcharuk has instructed Head of the State Agency of Forest Resources Andriy Zablotsky to launch the on-line platform for the word market in the near future.

"From February 1, we should fundamentally change the rules of the market. Wood should be sold through competitive procedures, and direct contracts should be relegated to the history books," Honcharuk said during a meeting with the representatives of the territorial bodies of the State Forest Resources Agency in Kyiv on Tuesday.

Honcharuk tasked Zablotsky with ensuring the launch online (wood selling) platforms from February 1.

"This is a guideline, we are not tied to a specific date, but we hope that in the near future, literally over the next weeks, the situation will fundamentally change," Honcharuk said.

He said that the critical task for him was to ensure a centralized wood sales system.

"From February 1, ensure the transition of all households to the work taking into account the centralized wood sales system," the prime minister said.

Moreover, Honcharuk asked Zablotsky to reshuffle personnel in the agency, leaving only honest employees.

Tags: #honcharuk #wood
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:56 13.01.2020
PM instructs to launch fully-featured central logging records in Ukraine before Feb 1

PM instructs to launch fully-featured central logging records in Ukraine before Feb 1

10:40 13.01.2020
Ukrainian PM: govt to pay UAH 200,000 of aid to families of UIA air crash victims

Ukrainian PM: govt to pay UAH 200,000 of aid to families of UIA air crash victims

10:33 13.01.2020
Ukrainian specialists continuing to look for material evidence after plane downing in Iran - Ukrainian PM

Ukrainian specialists continuing to look for material evidence after plane downing in Iran - Ukrainian PM

12:22 08.01.2020
Temporary ban for Ukrainian airlines to fly to Iran introduced – Ukrainian PM

Temporary ban for Ukrainian airlines to fly to Iran introduced – Ukrainian PM

14:35 03.01.2020
Law enforcement officers stop activities of 15 illegal gambling venues from Dec 27, 2019 that tried to restart their work – Honcharuk

Law enforcement officers stop activities of 15 illegal gambling venues from Dec 27, 2019 that tried to restart their work – Honcharuk

11:19 03.01.2020
Youth mobility program starts in April 2020

Youth mobility program starts in April 2020

09:55 02.01.2020
Weakening of hryvnia before New Year Day was speculative, hryvnia strengthening expected in 2020 – PM

Weakening of hryvnia before New Year Day was speculative, hryvnia strengthening expected in 2020 – PM

16:23 27.12.2019
Ukrainian PM: gas talks continue, give us one, two days more

Ukrainian PM: gas talks continue, give us one, two days more

11:12 26.12.2019
PM: I would not say that hryvnia strengthening is negative trend

PM: I would not say that hryvnia strengthening is negative trend

13:41 25.12.2019
Ukrainian PM, Rada Chairman congratulate their compatriots on Christmas

Ukrainian PM, Rada Chairman congratulate their compatriots on Christmas

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Foreign farmers asking Zelensky not to close land market for them

State losses from illegal logging exceed UAH 1 bln

Zelensky signs law on countering raiding

UATV shuts down international broadcasting

PM instructs to launch fully-featured central logging records in Ukraine before Feb 1

LATEST

Singapore to host second Ukrainian-Singaporean business forum in 2020 - Prystaiko

Naftogaz Group sends some UAH 4 bln of prepayment for transit, internal transportation to GTSOU

Foreign farmers asking Zelensky not to close land market for them

State losses from illegal logging exceed UAH 1 bln

Zelensky signs law on countering raiding

UATV shuts down international broadcasting

Donbasenergo sends over UAH 700 mln to national, local budgets in 2019

Inflation slowing in Ukraine in 2019 turned out to be more significant than NBU expected

Ukrzaliznytsia pays around $24 mln on eurobonds

Interpipe pays $98.6 mln on eurobonds pursuant to agreed additional terms for restructuring

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD