Honcharuk orders launch of online platforms for wood sales within weeks

Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Honcharuk has instructed Head of the State Agency of Forest Resources Andriy Zablotsky to launch the on-line platform for the word market in the near future.

"From February 1, we should fundamentally change the rules of the market. Wood should be sold through competitive procedures, and direct contracts should be relegated to the history books," Honcharuk said during a meeting with the representatives of the territorial bodies of the State Forest Resources Agency in Kyiv on Tuesday.

Honcharuk tasked Zablotsky with ensuring the launch online (wood selling) platforms from February 1.

"This is a guideline, we are not tied to a specific date, but we hope that in the near future, literally over the next weeks, the situation will fundamentally change," Honcharuk said.

He said that the critical task for him was to ensure a centralized wood sales system.

"From February 1, ensure the transition of all households to the work taking into account the centralized wood sales system," the prime minister said.

Moreover, Honcharuk asked Zablotsky to reshuffle personnel in the agency, leaving only honest employees.