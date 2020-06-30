IKEA starts audit of wood suppliers in Ukraine

The Swedish company IKEA, the world's largest furniture and home goods retailer, has begun an independent audit of its timber supply chain in Ukraine in connection with allegations by Earthsight of using illegally logged timber.

"IKEA welcomes the reports of organizations and takes any allegations of our suppliers' involvement in illegal logging very seriously. We have already launched an investigation based on a new report published by Earthsight," the company's press office in Ukraine announced in an official statement on Tuesday.

According to the report, in 2018-2019, IKEA conducted independent audits based on the 2018 Earthsight study. Their results did not confirm the use of illegally logged wood in the IKEA supply chain, the company said.

After the publication of the new Earthsight report, IKEA again promptly invited an independent audit of its timber supply chain in Ukraine. In addition, the data published in the report will be investigated by Assurance Services International (ASI), an independent auditor of the non-profit organization FSC (Forest Stewardship Council), IKEA said.

"We emphasize that IKEA does not use illegally logged timber for the production of its goods. Deeply aware of the global problems of illegal logging, we strengthen our suppliers' checks for compliance with local and international laws, as well as internal IKEA requirements. If we receive information that wood that doesn't meet these requirements, entered or could enter the company's supply chain, we are taking urgent measures," the company said.

IKEA is one of the world's largest consumers of wood, so the company seeks to use its global capabilities to introduce positive changes in this area.

"IKEA seeks to continue cooperation with international organizations to improve the situation in the forestry in Ukraine. We sincerely hope for fruitful cooperation with all interested parties in the government, non-governmental organizations, private business and local communities in order to jointly establish the proper functioning of the system," the press service said.