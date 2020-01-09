Ukraine's gas TSO chief counts on start of test gas supplies to Ukraine via Trans-Balkan pipe in Jan

Head of Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU) LLC Serhiy Makogon counts on the start of test gas supplies to Ukraine via the Trans-Balkan gas pipeline in January.

"We are looking for new opportunities of using the existing infrastructure (of the Trans-Balkan gas pipeline) and have achieved the creation of a new corridor for gas supplies to Ukraine from Bulgaria, Turkey and Greece in the amount of up to 15.8 million cubic meters per day on its basis. We are counting on test deliveries already in January," he wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday evening, commenting on the official launch of Turkish Stream on January 8.

"We have already felt its influence. From January 1, 2020 gas is transited through Ukraine in the Balkan direction only for the needs of Romania and Moldova. Bulgaria, Turkey and other countries in this region no longer receive gas through Ukraine. As a result, a decrease in transit through Ukraine this year will be about 15 billion cubic meters," Makogon said.