Gas transit across Ukraine gradually reaches planned volumes – head of Ukraine's TSO

Transit of Russian gas across Ukraine gradually reaches the planned volumes, Head of Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU) LLC Serhiy Makogon has said.

"We are gradually reaching the planned volumes of transit. On January 8, transit exceeded 100 million cubic meters per day. Applications for transit are serviced in full," he wrote on Facebook on Thursday morning.

As reported, transit of natural gas through the gas transmission system (GTS) of Ukraine on January 1, 2020 amounted to 49.3 million cubic meters, which is 81.1% less than the average daily rate for December 2019 (261 million cubic meters), or 77.8% lower compared to December 31 (220.1 million cubic meters).

The transit contract concluded in 2009 between Naftogaz Ukrainy and NJSC Gazprom expired at 9:00 on January 1, 2020. A new agreement between Naftogaz and Gazprom on the organization of transportation, a transport agreement between Naftogaz and GTSOU, as well as an interconnection agreement between GTSOU and Gazprom were signed late on December 30, 2019, following the results of the trilateral gas negotiations between Ukraine, Russia and the European Commission. The agreement provides for the transit of at least 65 billion cubic meters of Russian gas in 2020, which is 178 million cubic meters per day. In 2021-2024, transit will amount to 40 billion cubic meters. Payment for these volumes is guaranteed even in case of less pumping through the Ukrainian GTS.