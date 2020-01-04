Economy

15:47 04.01.2020

Minimum wage in Ukraine in dollar/euro terms higher than in Russia

1 min read
Minimum wage in Ukraine in dollar/euro terms higher than in Russia

For the first time over the years of Ukraine's independence the minimum wage in the country expressed in dollars and euros is higher than in Russia and Belarus, Deputy Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Mykolaichuk wrote on Facebook.

"For the first time over many years the minimum wage in Ukraine exceeds respective indices in Russia and Belarus. From January 1, the minimum wage in Ukraine rose to UAH 4,723, or $199 according to the exchange rate as of the beginning of the year," he said.

Thus, from January 1, 2020, the minimum wage in Ukraine is UAH 4,723 and in Russia – RUB 12,130, which is $199.4 and $195.9, according to the official rates of the National Bank of Ukraine and the Central Bank of Russia, respectively.

The minimum wage in Belarus from January 1, 2020 is BYN 375, or $177.74, which is $22 less than in Ukraine.

In terms of euro, the minimum wage in Ukraine is EUR 178.75, in Russia – EUR 174.84, in Belarus – EUR 159.29.

Tags: #ukraine #wage
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:50 04.01.2020
Ukrainian army to receive military simulators, level of training base supply to reach 60% in 2020

Ukrainian army to receive military simulators, level of training base supply to reach 60% in 2020

13:12 01.01.2020
Electoral Code becomes effective in Ukraine

Electoral Code becomes effective in Ukraine

12:11 01.01.2020
Ukraine's gas transmission system operator signs interconnection agreements with Gazprom, Slovakia's EUSTREAM

Ukraine's gas transmission system operator signs interconnection agreements with Gazprom, Slovakia's EUSTREAM

18:34 31.12.2019
Mutual approval of lists for future release should start in Jan 2020, release of captives can occur this winter – Zelensky's press secretary

Mutual approval of lists for future release should start in Jan 2020, release of captives can occur this winter – Zelensky's press secretary

15:26 30.12.2019
Ukraine, Gazprom sign amicable agreement in arbitration on AMC fine of $7.4 bln

Ukraine, Gazprom sign amicable agreement in arbitration on AMC fine of $7.4 bln

12:01 28.12.2019
Real wages in Ukraine 10.8% up in Nov 2019 – statistics

Real wages in Ukraine 10.8% up in Nov 2019 – statistics

13:55 26.12.2019
Russian, Ukraine gas talks under way in Vienna

Russian, Ukraine gas talks under way in Vienna

13:48 23.12.2019
Rumors that Russia signed contracts for direct gas supply to Ukraine not true - Kozak

Rumors that Russia signed contracts for direct gas supply to Ukraine not true - Kozak

13:12 23.12.2019
Allocation of $300 mln on military aid to Ukraine testifies to strong bipartisan support – U.S. Embassy

Allocation of $300 mln on military aid to Ukraine testifies to strong bipartisan support – U.S. Embassy

11:45 23.12.2019
Parties to UN Convention against Corruption adopt Ukraine's resolution on intl cooperation in asset recovery sphere

Parties to UN Convention against Corruption adopt Ukraine's resolution on intl cooperation in asset recovery sphere

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Suspension of oil shipments from Russia to Belarus won't cause serious problems for Ukraine – Gerus

PIB managed by Russia's VEB to hand over banking license – agenda of shareholders' meeting

Belarus suspends export of petroleum products from Jan 1

Economy ministry developing action plan if suspension of Russian oil shipments to Belarus effects situation in Ukraine

Weakening of hryvnia before New Year Day was speculative, hryvnia strengthening expected in 2020 – PM

LATEST

Suspension of oil shipments from Russia to Belarus won't cause serious problems for Ukraine – Gerus

Yuzhnoukrainsk NPP 3rd power unit disconnected from grid by protection system

Belarus to honor all obligations on exports of oil products – Belneftekhim

PIB managed by Russia's VEB to hand over banking license – agenda of shareholders' meeting

Farmland possession limit not to apply to banks – adviser to PM

Belarus suspends export of petroleum products from Jan 1

Economy ministry developing action plan if suspension of Russian oil shipments to Belarus effects situation in Ukraine

Deposit Guarantee Fund auctions pool of VAB Bank assets

Belneftekhim confirms suspension of crude shipments from Russia to Belarusian refineries from Jan 1

New construction standards on energy efficient housing become effective on Jan 1

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD