Economy

15:44 03.01.2020

Farmland possession limit not to apply to banks – adviser to PM

2 min read
Farmland possession limit not to apply to banks – adviser to PM

Bill No. 2178-10 on the turnover of farmland prepared for second reading does not foresee restrictions for banks regarding farmland possession, Economic Adviser to the Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Mushak has said.

"Banks will not be subject to the restriction of 10,000 hectares in one hand. About 50 of our banks are ready to lend under land transactions. Accordingly, the restriction of UAH 10,000 would make it possible to lend money for the purchase only to 500,000 hectares, and this is less than 2% of the market," he wrote on his Facebook page on Friday.

According to the adviser, in case of withdrawal of collateralized land into ownership, the bank must sell it at an electronic auction within two years. Otherwise, the land is seized from the bank under a special procedure.

In addition, Mushak said that the buyer is obliged to provide documents on the legality of the origin of the funds, and non-cash payment is provided for the purchase of land.

Asked if banks with foreign capital are able to receive land as collateral, the premier's adviser said: "All banks operating under the laws of Ukraine will have this opportunity."

A separate task after the adoption of the law, according to the adviser to the prime minister, will be to work with bylaws of the National Bank of Ukraine.

"It is necessary to increase the coverage ratio for land from the current 0.35 to 1.0. Otherwise, with land worth $100,000, it will be possible to take a loan of only $35,000, and [it is required] also change the criteria for borrowers involved in land operations, since now there are a large number of farmers, having a profitable business, is working in the shadow and will not be able to prove its solvency to the bank. Accordingly, they will be outside the loan market," Mushak said.

Tags: #banks #farmland
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:35 02.01.2020
NBU to carry out scheduled inspections in 45 banks in 2020

NBU to carry out scheduled inspections in 45 banks in 2020

14:51 28.12.2019
Banks with Russian capital have worst results of stress tests

Banks with Russian capital have worst results of stress tests

13:30 28.12.2019
Banks start publishing results of stress tests

Banks start publishing results of stress tests

12:44 26.12.2019
Money sent to accounts of banks under liquidation grows by 40% in 2029, to UAH 9.5 bln – Deposit Guarantee Fund

Money sent to accounts of banks under liquidation grows by 40% in 2029, to UAH 9.5 bln – Deposit Guarantee Fund

18:34 23.12.2019
Fitch upgrades PrivatBank's viability rating from 'b-' to 'b', affirms Ukreximbank, Ukrgasbank, Oschadbank at 'b-'

Fitch upgrades PrivatBank's viability rating from 'b-' to 'b', affirms Ukreximbank, Ukrgasbank, Oschadbank at 'b-'

12:13 21.11.2019
Govt appoints independent members of supervisory boards of Oschadbank, Ukreximbank

Govt appoints independent members of supervisory boards of Oschadbank, Ukreximbank

18:09 14.11.2019
Total debt of insolvent banks to NBU on refinancing loans as of early Nov 2019 stands at UAH 46 bln

Total debt of insolvent banks to NBU on refinancing loans as of early Nov 2019 stands at UAH 46 bln

17:16 13.11.2019
Rada adopts bill on farmland turnover in first reading

Rada adopts bill on farmland turnover in first reading

11:22 22.10.2019
Banks show record optimism of growth in loans and deposits since 2015 – NBU survey

Banks show record optimism of growth in loans and deposits since 2015 – NBU survey

16:12 15.10.2019
Zelensky: banks must be protected from risks of non-performing loans

Zelensky: banks must be protected from risks of non-performing loans

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

PIB managed by Russia's VEB to hand over banking license – agenda of shareholders' meeting

Belarus suspends export of petroleum products from Jan 1

Economy ministry developing action plan if suspension of Russian oil shipments to Belarus effects situation in Ukraine

Weakening of hryvnia before New Year Day was speculative, hryvnia strengthening expected in 2020 – PM

Basis for calculating tariffs between Naftogaz, Gazprom are tariffs approved by Ukrainian regulator – Naftogaz head

LATEST

Belarus to honor all obligations on exports of oil products – Belneftekhim

PIB managed by Russia's VEB to hand over banking license – agenda of shareholders' meeting

Belarus suspends export of petroleum products from Jan 1

Economy ministry developing action plan if suspension of Russian oil shipments to Belarus effects situation in Ukraine

Deposit Guarantee Fund auctions pool of VAB Bank assets

Belneftekhim confirms suspension of crude shipments from Russia to Belarusian refineries from Jan 1

New construction standards on energy efficient housing become effective on Jan 1

Ernest Airlines suspects servicing flights from Jan 13 over problems with license

Weakening of hryvnia before New Year Day was speculative, hryvnia strengthening expected in 2020 – PM

Naftogaz not holding talks on purchase of Russian gas with Gazprom now – Naftogaz head

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD