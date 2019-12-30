Ukraine, Gazprom sign amicable agreement in arbitration on AMC fine of $7.4 bln

Ukraine and Gazprom have signed an amicable agreement on international arbitration initiated by the Russian company regarding its obligation to pay around $7.4 billion in a fine imposed by the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMC), Ukrainian Deputy Justice Minister Ivan Lischyna said on Facebook.

"Ukraine and Gazprom are signing an amicable agreement in investment arbitration. I cannot go into detail because this is confidential, but crucially, Russia is withdrawing its own claims and we are not breaking our own rule of not signing amicable agreements in investment arbitration where Ukraine would be due to pay an investor compensation of any kind," he said.

The signing of the agreement opens the way for long-term agreements on gas transportation to be signed by Ukraine's Naftogaz and Gazprom, Lischyna said.

His post showed the signatures of Ukrainian Justice Minister Denys Maliuska and Gazprom Deputy CEO Elena Burmistrova.