Economy

15:31 28.12.2019

Ukrainian govt approves signing of amicable agreement with Gazprom

2 min read
Ukrainian govt approves signing of amicable agreement with Gazprom

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the signing of an amicable agreement to settle claims of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine against Russia's Gazprom for the amount of $7.4 billion.

Government resolution No. 1372-r was published in the Uriadovy Kurier newspaper.

"To approve the draft amicable agreement in the case under a claim of PJSC Gazprom against the state of Ukraine, which is being heard by the ad hoc arbitration tribunal in accordance with the Arbitration Rules of the UN Commission on International Trade Rights (UNCITRAL), case number 2019-10," the government said in the document.

The government authorized Justice Minister Denys Malyuska to sign the agreement.

As reported, package gas deals include a settlement agreement between Gazprom and the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine for a fine of $7.4 billion.

In January 2016, the committee fined Gazprom UAH 85 billion for abuse of its monopoly position in the natural gas transit market of Ukraine. Later, the amount of the fine increased to UAH 172 billion due to a penalty for its non-payment. At today's exchange rate, this is about $7.4 billion.

Ukraine, Russia and the European Commission on December 20, 2019 in Minsk signed an intergovernmental protocol providing for a package agreement. Among other things, they determine the settlement of the fine of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine in the amount of $7.4 billion.

Tags: #government #gazprom #gas
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:48 28.12.2019
Zelensky welcomes receipt of $2.9 bln Gazprom payment to Naftogaz Ukrainy

Zelensky welcomes receipt of $2.9 bln Gazprom payment to Naftogaz Ukrainy

11:25 28.12.2019
Gas negotiations with Russia continuing, may take weekend – Ukraine's gas transit operator

Gas negotiations with Russia continuing, may take weekend – Ukraine's gas transit operator

16:23 27.12.2019
Ukrainian PM: gas talks continue, give us one, two days more

Ukrainian PM: gas talks continue, give us one, two days more

15:56 26.12.2019
Cabinet obliges Naftogaz to ahead of schedule pay UAH 8.5 bln in dividends for 2019

Cabinet obliges Naftogaz to ahead of schedule pay UAH 8.5 bln in dividends for 2019

13:55 26.12.2019
Russian, Ukraine gas talks under way in Vienna

Russian, Ukraine gas talks under way in Vienna

17:19 25.12.2019
Poroshenko demands convening of NSDC, imposition of sanctions against direct gas supplies from Russia

Poroshenko demands convening of NSDC, imposition of sanctions against direct gas supplies from Russia

17:50 24.12.2019
Naftogaz, Gazprom to meet on Dec 26 to finallize contracts – Naftogaz top manager

Naftogaz, Gazprom to meet on Dec 26 to finallize contracts – Naftogaz top manager

17:02 24.12.2019
Ukraine's income from gas transit to be $15 bln in five years – Energy minister

Ukraine's income from gas transit to be $15 bln in five years – Energy minister

09:54 24.12.2019
Vitrenko: Working option of European mediator between Gazprom, Ukraine's GTS operator fails due to mediator's refusal

Vitrenko: Working option of European mediator between Gazprom, Ukraine's GTS operator fails due to mediator's refusal

09:39 24.12.2019
Difficult approval of contracts with Gazprom continues – Vitrenko

Difficult approval of contracts with Gazprom continues – Vitrenko

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NBU buys $7.9 bln on market to FX reserves in 2019, $1.5 bln in past week

Zelensky welcomes receipt of $2.9 bln Gazprom payment to Naftogaz Ukrainy

Gas negotiations with Russia continuing, may take weekend – Ukraine's gas transit operator

Net purchase of currency by NBU comes to $700 mln on Dec 26

Cabinet obliges Naftogaz to ahead of schedule pay UAH 8.5 bln in dividends for 2019

LATEST

NBU buys $7.9 bln on market to FX reserves in 2019, $1.5 bln in past week

Antitrust agency permits EssilorLuxottica to buy largest Ukrainian eye-glass network Luxoptica

Nuclear inspectorate approves transfer of Westinghouse fuel at reactor three of Yuzhnoukrainsk NPP into industrial exploitation

Banks with Russian capital have worst results of stress tests

Banks start publishing results of stress tests

Cadogan waiting for license renewal, suspends operations at Bitlyanska licensing site

Ukraine pays no money for services of Ernst & Young's division to advise on privatization of Centrenergo – SPF

Real wages in Ukraine 10.8% up in Nov 2019 – statistics

Ukraine will be able to invest in infrastructure in three years – Krykliy

Ukrtransnafta, Transneft transfer jurisdiction of hearing disputes over transit contract from Russia to Singapore – Ukrtransnafta director general

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD