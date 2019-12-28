Economy

Cadogan waiting for license renewal, suspends operations at Bitlyanska licensing site

Britain's Cadogan Petroleum with assets in Ukraine has suspended the activity at the Bitlyanska licensing site in Lviv region due to the expiration of the current license on December 23, 2019. The company is awaiting license renewal and renewal of works, the company reported on its Facebook page on Friday.

Cadogan recalled that in August 2019, the company applied for a license for geological exploration with further extraction at the Bitlyanska licensed area for a period of 20 years with the State Geology and Subsoil Service of Ukraine. All required intermediate approvals, including that of Lviv Regional Council, had been secured in due time.

As reported, in summer, Cadogan started converting licenses for the Bitlyanska and Monastyretska licensing sites.

In November 2019, Cadogan reported that the company failed to convert the license for the Monastyretska licensing site in due time (the license expired on November 18). The company had to suspend operations at the site. On November 22, the State Geology and Subsoil Service of Ukraine reissued the license for 20 more years for the Monastyretska licensing site.

