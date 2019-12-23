Economy

18:34 23.12.2019

Fitch upgrades PrivatBank's viability rating from 'b-' to 'b', affirms Ukreximbank, Ukrgasbank, Oschadbank at 'b-'

2 min read
Fitch upgrades PrivatBank's viability rating from 'b-' to 'b', affirms Ukreximbank, Ukrgasbank, Oschadbank at 'b-'

Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of PrivatBank, Oschadbank, Ukreximbank and Ukrgasbank at 'B', with positive outlooks, the rating agency said on its website.

"At the same time, Fitch has upgraded PrivatBank's Viability Rating (VR) to 'b' from 'b-', affirmed the 'b-' VRs of the other three state-owned banks and removed all four entities' VRs from Rating Watch Positive (RWP)," the report says.

"The upgrade of PrivatBank's VR reflects its stronger execution capability, especially under better operating conditions as well as the bank's improving financial metrics. The latter is captured by the stabilized asset quality, reduced capital encumbrance by unreserved legacy problem assets and stronger profitability, backed by a return to lending growth and declining loan impairment charges (LICs)," Fitch said.

"The affirmation of the VRs of Oschadbank, Ukreximbank and Ukrgasbank reflects our view that they remain constrained by significant stocks of problem loans and potentially significant capital pressures as these exposures may require additional provisioning in a stress scenario. These banks' VRs also capture modest, albeit gradually improving, performance and relatively weak capital buffers in light of asset quality risks," Fitch experts stated.

"All four banks' VRs continue to consider sensitivity to the cyclical and high-risk Ukrainian operating environment, significant dollarization of lending (less at PrivatBank) and the linkage to the sovereign's credit profile due to significant holdings of government bonds (between 28% and 56% of total assets). Funding profiles are stable at all four banks and liquidity has been helped by deposit growth driven by local-currency appreciation," according to the document.

According to the report, Fitch also affirmed the long-term issuer default ratings (IDRs) in foreign and national currency of PrivatBank, Oschadbank, Ukreximbank and Ukrgasbank at level "B" with a positive outlook.

"The propensity of the Ukrainian authorities to provide support to all four banks remains high, in Fitch's view, taking into account their 100% state ownership (95% for Ukrgasbank), high systemic importance (greater for PrivatBank and Oschadbank, given their 34% and 19% market shares in retail deposits, respectively), the record of capital support provided under different governments (Oschadbank, Ukreximbank), post-nationalization equity support to PrivatBank, and the small cost of potential support to Ukrgasbank due its moderate size. However, the ability of the authorities to provide support is limited, in particular in foreign currency, as indicated by Ukraine's 'B' Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR," Fitch summarized.

Tags: #banks #fitch_ratings
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:02 12.12.2019
Fitch upgrades Ferrexpo to 'BB-', outlook stable

Fitch upgrades Ferrexpo to 'BB-', outlook stable

12:13 21.11.2019
Govt appoints independent members of supervisory boards of Oschadbank, Ukreximbank

Govt appoints independent members of supervisory boards of Oschadbank, Ukreximbank

18:09 14.11.2019
Total debt of insolvent banks to NBU on refinancing loans as of early Nov 2019 stands at UAH 46 bln

Total debt of insolvent banks to NBU on refinancing loans as of early Nov 2019 stands at UAH 46 bln

11:22 22.10.2019
Banks show record optimism of growth in loans and deposits since 2015 – NBU survey

Banks show record optimism of growth in loans and deposits since 2015 – NBU survey

16:12 15.10.2019
Zelensky: banks must be protected from risks of non-performing loans

Zelensky: banks must be protected from risks of non-performing loans

12:03 28.09.2019
European banks to provide EUR 900 mln for reconstruction of Kyiv-Odesa highway

European banks to provide EUR 900 mln for reconstruction of Kyiv-Odesa highway

15:44 24.09.2019
Ukraine's banks more than triple net profit in eight months

Ukraine's banks more than triple net profit in eight months

10:19 18.09.2019
Fitch, S&P upgrade Metinvest ratings

Fitch, S&P upgrade Metinvest ratings

18:32 01.08.2019
Net profit of Ukrainian banks 3.7 times up in H1, 2019

Net profit of Ukrainian banks 3.7 times up in H1, 2019

10:55 03.06.2019
NBU expands grounds, rules of taking disciplinary actions on banks

NBU expands grounds, rules of taking disciplinary actions on banks

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Fall of industrial production in Ukraine speeds up to 7.5% in Nov – statistics

Rumors that Russia signed contracts for direct gas supply to Ukraine not true - Kozak

Four out of 10 members of NBU MPC advocate cutting refinancing rate by 2 pp instead of 1.5 pp – results of discussion

Gazprom to pay $2.9 bln to Naftogaz before Dec 29, Ukrainian govt to sign settlement agreement in $7.4 bln lawsuit

Five-year gas transit with Russia foresees 10-year prolongation – Ukraine's energy minister

LATEST

Fall of industrial production in Ukraine speeds up to 7.5% in Nov – statistics

Govt approves financial plans of Naftogaz group for 2019

Rumors that Russia signed contracts for direct gas supply to Ukraine not true - Kozak

Four out of 10 members of NBU MPC advocate cutting refinancing rate by 2 pp instead of 1.5 pp – results of discussion

SBU asking PrivatBank not to file claims to foreign court until they coordinated with SBU, PGO

Digital Transformation Ministry jointly with Startup Grind Kyiv, USAID selects 15 startups for participation in Startup Grind Global 2020

Russia has ships capable of completing Nord Stream 2 construction, but they won't cope in short time – media

Dragon Capital to acquire Kyiv-based office complex on Kontraktova Square from Alfa-Bank

Gazprom to pay $2.9 bln to Naftogaz before Dec 29, Ukrainian govt to sign settlement agreement in $7.4 bln lawsuit

Five-year gas transit with Russia foresees 10-year prolongation – Ukraine's energy minister

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD