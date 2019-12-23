SBU asking PrivatBank not to file claims to foreign court until they coordinated with SBU, PGO

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has asked state-owned PrivatBank (Kyiv) to ensure the preliminary coordination of its claims that the bank files to international courts with SBU and the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) of Ukraine and not to file them before the approval, according to a letter of the SBU to Head of PrivatBank's supervisory board Sharon Easky sent on December 17, a copy of which is available to journalists of Radio Liberty.

"We consider it necessary to ensure the mandatory coordination of the claims of banking institutions filed with international jurisdictions with the SBU and the Prosecutor General of Ukraine and the prior approval of the claims filed to courts outside the territory of Ukraine with these authorities. Before such prior approval, please refrain from filing new claims," the SBU said in the letter.

The SBU, together with the PGO, established that representatives of PrivatBank initiate claims in foreign jurisdictions with international arbitration courts regarding the recovery of funds from former shareholders of the bank, including Ihor Kolomoisky, and bringing them to justice.

According to the SBU, filing lawsuits with international arbitration courts may negatively affect the implementation of pretrial investigation in criminal proceedings regarding the commission of crimes in the banking sector.

The press service of PrivatBank declined to comment on this letter.