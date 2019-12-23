Economy

12:51 23.12.2019

SBU asking PrivatBank not to file claims to foreign court until they coordinated with SBU, PGO

2 min read
SBU asking PrivatBank not to file claims to foreign court until they coordinated with SBU, PGO

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has asked state-owned PrivatBank (Kyiv) to ensure the preliminary coordination of its claims that the bank files to international courts with SBU and the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) of Ukraine and not to file them before the approval, according to a letter of the SBU to Head of PrivatBank's supervisory board Sharon Easky sent on December 17, a copy of which is available to journalists of Radio Liberty.

"We consider it necessary to ensure the mandatory coordination of the claims of banking institutions filed with international jurisdictions with the SBU and the Prosecutor General of Ukraine and the prior approval of the claims filed to courts outside the territory of Ukraine with these authorities. Before such prior approval, please refrain from filing new claims," the SBU said in the letter.

The SBU, together with the PGO, established that representatives of PrivatBank initiate claims in foreign jurisdictions with international arbitration courts regarding the recovery of funds from former shareholders of the bank, including Ihor Kolomoisky, and bringing them to justice.

According to the SBU, filing lawsuits with international arbitration courts may negatively affect the implementation of pretrial investigation in criminal proceedings regarding the commission of crimes in the banking sector.

The press service of PrivatBank declined to comment on this letter.

Tags: #privatbank #sbu
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:43 20.12.2019
SBU says it has 'dealt a heavy blow' to gambling business protected by law-enforcement agencies

SBU says it has 'dealt a heavy blow' to gambling business protected by law-enforcement agencies

17:08 19.12.2019
SBU chief: We do not render services to political elites, but ensure the national security of the country

SBU chief: We do not render services to political elites, but ensure the national security of the country

11:41 19.12.2019
PrivatBank initiates new $600 mln case against ex-shareholders in Israel

PrivatBank initiates new $600 mln case against ex-shareholders in Israel

18:49 17.12.2019
ATO participants may be involved in territorial defense forces – SBU chief

ATO participants may be involved in territorial defense forces – SBU chief

17:37 17.12.2019
SBU to focus on counterintelligence, Bureau of Financial Investigations to investigate economic crimes – SBU chief

SBU to focus on counterintelligence, Bureau of Financial Investigations to investigate economic crimes – SBU chief

16:39 17.12.2019
Ukraine-Russia platform should be reanimated for swap of illegally held persons– SBU chief

Ukraine-Russia platform should be reanimated for swap of illegally held persons– SBU chief

12:57 16.12.2019
Supreme Court announces break until Jan 31 in case on Surkis' deposits in PrivatBank, lawfulness of bail in

Supreme Court announces break until Jan 31 in case on Surkis' deposits in PrivatBank, lawfulness of bail in

12:46 14.12.2019
SBU, intelligence service needed to find Sheremet murder paymasters – Avakov

SBU, intelligence service needed to find Sheremet murder paymasters – Avakov

12:42 12.12.2019
SBU conducts searches at Energoatom

SBU conducts searches at Energoatom

11:57 10.12.2019
PrivatBank gets UAH 585 mln on UAH 250 bln 'toxic' loan portfolio in 2019

PrivatBank gets UAH 585 mln on UAH 250 bln 'toxic' loan portfolio in 2019

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Fitch upgrades PrivatBank's viability rating from 'b-' to 'b', affirms Ukreximbank, Ukrgasbank, Oschadbank at 'b-'

Fall of industrial production in Ukraine speeds up to 7.5% in Nov – statistics

Rumors that Russia signed contracts for direct gas supply to Ukraine not true - Kozak

Four out of 10 members of NBU MPC advocate cutting refinancing rate by 2 pp instead of 1.5 pp – results of discussion

Gazprom to pay $2.9 bln to Naftogaz before Dec 29, Ukrainian govt to sign settlement agreement in $7.4 bln lawsuit

LATEST

Fitch upgrades PrivatBank's viability rating from 'b-' to 'b', affirms Ukreximbank, Ukrgasbank, Oschadbank at 'b-'

Fall of industrial production in Ukraine speeds up to 7.5% in Nov – statistics

Govt approves financial plans of Naftogaz group for 2019

Rumors that Russia signed contracts for direct gas supply to Ukraine not true - Kozak

Four out of 10 members of NBU MPC advocate cutting refinancing rate by 2 pp instead of 1.5 pp – results of discussion

Digital Transformation Ministry jointly with Startup Grind Kyiv, USAID selects 15 startups for participation in Startup Grind Global 2020

Russia has ships capable of completing Nord Stream 2 construction, but they won't cope in short time – media

Dragon Capital to acquire Kyiv-based office complex on Kontraktova Square from Alfa-Bank

Gazprom to pay $2.9 bln to Naftogaz before Dec 29, Ukrainian govt to sign settlement agreement in $7.4 bln lawsuit

Five-year gas transit with Russia foresees 10-year prolongation – Ukraine's energy minister

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD