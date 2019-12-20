Govt to finance all secured budget outlays in full, including pensions, salaries – PM

The Cabinet of Ministers will finance all secured budget outlays in full, including pensions, salaries and all social benefits, and also finance all commitments for which the assignments have already been approved, according to a posting on the official website of the government on Thursday.

"All the information that is massively dispersed today in individual media is a fake. All pensions, salaries and social benefits will be funded. The national budget has enough funds for this!" Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Honcharuk said.

He said that this is a temporary suspension of payments by the treasury for all other budget items, and such suspension has already happened more than once in Ukraine.

"At the end of each year, each body tries to spend all the money that was not used 11 months before – someone buys stationery for several million for next year, and someone simply embezzles this money for themselves with great professionalism. We want this story to end," the prime minister said.

The government has taken measures to prevent uncontrolled spending of public funds. By the end of the fiscal year, that is, until December 27, the State Treasury Service will daily manually look at all the payments that they plan to spend in order to spend the money of Ukrainian taxpayers as efficiently as possible.

"The fact that this situation happened is the result of the work of an inefficient state machine for decades. Now our team is working to ensure that this situation does not happen again. But the main thing is that people are safe," Honcharuk said.