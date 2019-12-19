Economy

17:11 19.12.2019

Ukraine's Statistics Service revises GDP growth forecast in Q3 downwards: to 4.1% from 4.2%

2 min read
The growth of gross domestic product (GDP) in Ukraine in July-September 2019 was 4.1% year-over-year, whereas the pace of growth in the second quarter was higher (4.6%) and that in the first quarter was lower (2.5%).

The updated but still not final figures were made public by Ukraine's State Statistics Service on Thursday, December 19.

At the same time, the State Statistics Service indicated that in relation to the second quarter, the country's real GDP in the third quarter of this year (taking into account the seasonal factor) grew by 0.6%, and the nominal GDP amounted to UAH 1.106 trillion, or UAH 26,290 per capita.

In mid-November, the department roughly estimated the growth of the Ukrainian economy in the third quarter of 2019 at 4.2% against the third quarter of 2018 and 0.7% against the second quarter of 2019.

The State Statistics Service noted that the updated data would be released in March 2020, and the final report is scheduled for March 2021.

As reported, the National Bank of Ukraine late in October 2019 announced better macroeconomic forecasts for 2019-2021: the assessment of real economic growth in the current year was increased from 3% to 3.5%, in 2020 from 3.2% to 3.5%, and in 2021 from 3.7% to 4%.

Tags: #ukraine #gdp
