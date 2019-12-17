Ukraine to be able to quit borrowing from IMF in three years – Finance minister

Ukraine will be able to quit signing new programs with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) after the completion of the new three-year program, Ukrainian Finance Minister Oksana Markarova has said.

"This program is for three years. We inside call it the "last program," which we will not leave halfway, but we will complete it. And we will continue our cooperation with the Fund as a country that does not need new lending," Makarova said during the Svoboda Slova (Freedom of Speech) program late Monday.

The Finance Minister said that the country's economy has every chance of becoming self-sufficient in three years.

"Ukraine really has every chance this time in three years to become absolutely self-sufficient. If you look at the years 2019-2021, we see the debt payment and debt servicing peaks, some of which were accumulated earlier. We did some work on the errors: what is wrong with debt... But today we are sharply reducing the debt to GDP ratio, and on the other hand, we are doing everything for economic growth," Markarova said.

"These two parallel processes will make it possible to see a completely different economy in two or three years," she said.