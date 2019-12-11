Govt creates Financial Supervision Office to replace State Audit Service

The Cabinet of Ministers has created the Financial Supervision Office to replace the State Audit Service, MP Oleksiy Honcharenko (from the European Solidarity parliamentary faction) has reported from the closed-door meeting of the government held on Wednesday.

"Instead of the State Audit Service, the Cabinet of Ministers created the Financial Supervision Office," Honcharenko wrote in his Telegram channel.

According to the documents published by him, the Cabinet will coordinate the activities of the Office through the Minister of Finance.

The State Audit Service is subject to reorganization, indicated in the documents.

"The new body is created on the basis of the State Audit Service which transfers its functions and assets. Its staff will be reduced by 30%," Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk wrote in his Telegram channel.