Fall in electricity price in united energy system due to surplus in NPP generation, imports – Ukrenergo

The decrease in electricity prices in the united energy system of Ukraine is associated with a surplus in electricity production by nuclear power plants and the supply of imported electricity, Commercial Director of Ukrenergo Oleksandr Karpenko has said.

He expressed this opinion in comments on Facebook posts that discussed the feasibility of importing electricity from Russia and Belarus.

Karpenko said it would be advisable for Energoatom in the conditions of the new electricity market to reserve unsold 2 GW of electricity, but it did not.

"Energoatom has not adapted yet. Instead of sending 2 GW of unsold volumes to reserves, they are doing like in the wholesale electricity market," he commented.

As a result, in his opinion, the surplus of electricity produced by nuclear power plants contributed to the decline in electricity prices.

"Not only they [imports], nuclear plants also contribute to the surplus," Karpenko wrote.

At the same time, according to the manager of Ukrenergo, "these homeopathic supplies beat down the appetites of marginal market participants."

At the same time, he noted that the import schedule does not affect nuclear power generation at all.