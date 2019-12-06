Economy

13:11 06.12.2019

Fall in electricity price in united energy system due to surplus in NPP generation, imports – Ukrenergo

1 min read
Fall in electricity price in united energy system due to surplus in NPP generation, imports – Ukrenergo

 The decrease in electricity prices in the united energy system of Ukraine is associated with a surplus in electricity production by nuclear power plants and the supply of imported electricity, Commercial Director of Ukrenergo Oleksandr Karpenko has said.

He expressed this opinion in comments on Facebook posts that discussed the feasibility of importing electricity from Russia and Belarus.

Karpenko said it would be advisable for Energoatom in the conditions of the new electricity market to reserve unsold 2 GW of electricity, but it did not.

"Energoatom has not adapted yet. Instead of sending 2 GW of unsold volumes to reserves, they are doing like in the wholesale electricity market," he commented.

As a result, in his opinion, the surplus of electricity produced by nuclear power plants contributed to the decline in electricity prices.

"Not only they [imports], nuclear plants also contribute to the surplus," Karpenko wrote.

At the same time, according to the manager of Ukrenergo, "these homeopathic supplies beat down the appetites of marginal market participants."

At the same time, he noted that the import schedule does not affect nuclear power generation at all.

Tags: #ukrenergo #electricity
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:41 02.12.2019
Energy ministers announces political decision to reshuffle top managers of strategic companies, including Naftogaz, Ukrenergo

Energy ministers announces political decision to reshuffle top managers of strategic companies, including Naftogaz, Ukrenergo

17:25 25.11.2019
Economy Ministry mulling raising electricity tariffs for large individual consumers to level of industrial consumers

Economy Ministry mulling raising electricity tariffs for large individual consumers to level of industrial consumers

12:18 22.11.2019
Ukrenergo, ENTSO-E discussing options for power system work in isolated mode

Ukrenergo, ENTSO-E discussing options for power system work in isolated mode

15:03 06.11.2019
Ukrenergo head predicts balanced limit up to 10% of 'green' electric energy in 2020

Ukrenergo head predicts balanced limit up to 10% of 'green' electric energy in 2020

17:49 30.10.2019
Electricity imports today can provide up to 14% of needs of united energy system

Electricity imports today can provide up to 14% of needs of united energy system

16:47 29.10.2019
Ukrenergo signs memos with EBRD, IFC on developing networks, energy storages

Ukrenergo signs memos with EBRD, IFC on developing networks, energy storages

11:16 23.10.2019
Electricity supply of pumping stations in Lysychansk resumed

Electricity supply of pumping stations in Lysychansk resumed

16:18 22.10.2019
Govt sets 2% duty on import of electricity from Russia – Rada committee head Gerus

Govt sets 2% duty on import of electricity from Russia – Rada committee head Gerus

17:46 09.10.2019
DTEK in July-Sept considerably cut imports of electricity to Burshtyn Island, while number of importers grows from 3 to 8 – Ukrenergo

DTEK in July-Sept considerably cut imports of electricity to Burshtyn Island, while number of importers grows from 3 to 8 – Ukrenergo

09:54 03.10.2019
MP Gerus proposes to govt to introduce special duty on import of electricity from Russia

MP Gerus proposes to govt to introduce special duty on import of electricity from Russia

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NBU council recommends board to weaken monetary policy, more actively build up forex reserves

Naftogaz's Vitrenko expects positive decision in Netherlands on enforced recovery of $3 bln from Gazprom on Feb 25

NBU forecasts decrease in inflation in 2019 to almost 6%

UKRTRANSNAFTA EXTENDS CONTRACT WITH TRANSNEFT FOR TRANSIT FOR TEN YEARS

Tender for Naftogaz head unlikely until late 2019 – top manager

LATEST

EBRD, EU launch platform to support Ukrainian SMEs within EU4Business initiative

NBU council recommends board to weaken monetary policy, more actively build up forex reserves

Energoatom to send fuel from three NPP units to central nuclear storage in 2020 – Nedashkovsky

EBRD raises trade financing limit for Ukrgasbank to $80 mln under TFP

St. Petersburg firm to invest 600 mln rubles in synthetic diamond production

Kernel plans to buy oil complex in Kropyvnytsky

Naftogaz's Vitrenko expects positive decision in Netherlands on enforced recovery of $3 bln from Gazprom on Feb 25

NBU forecasts decrease in inflation in 2019 to almost 6%

Ukrposhta launches delivery from Poland to Ukraine

Bakcell closes Vodafone Ukraine acquisition deal

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD