Economy

14:27 25.11.2019

Naftogaz insists on new gas transit contract in line with European rules in company's response to Gazprom – Naftogaz top manager

NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy insists on the need to sign a new gas transit contract meeting the European rules between Russia's Gazprom and the operator of the Ukrainian gas transmission system, Naftogaz Executive Officer Yuriy Vitrenko has said.

"Since the implementation of European rules in Ukraine is on an agreed schedule, Gazprom now has every opportunity of concluding a new long-term contract for gas transit through Ukraine according to these rules," he wrote on his Facebook page.

According to him, in its response to Gazprom, Naftogaz recalled that there is an option of signing a transit contract proposed by Vice President of the European Commission on the Energy Union Maros Sefcovic, which was supported by the Ukrainian side.

"We have no doubt that this option meets both European rules and the legitimate interests of the Ukrainian and Russian sides," Vitrenko added.

He also said that if Gazprom considers its proposal for a short-term contract for an emergency, if the parties do not have time to conclude a long-term contract for transit, then this option should still comply with Ukrainian law and European rules.

"We adhere to a constructive and non-confrontational position, and therefore, in response to Gazprom's proposal, we reminded of other options for preventing the negative consequences of emergencies, such as gas transmission on the Ukraine-Russian border and swap operations, which would be consistent with Ukrainian law and European rules. We also suggested certain additional steps that are required to ensure the security of gas supplies to consumers under this scenario," Vitrenko said.

