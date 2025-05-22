Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
15:31 22.05.2025

Ukrnaftoburinnia receives UAH 1.19 bln net profit in 2024

1 min read
PrJSC Ukrnaftoburinnia under the management of PJSC Ukrnafta received UAH 1.19 billion of net profit according to the results of 2024, of which UAH 1.074 billion was directed to the state budget, according to a press release of Ukrnafta on Thursday.

"In August 2024, Ukrnaftoburinnia resumed work at Sakhalinske field in Kharkiv region. The company's net profit for 2024 is UAH 1.19 billion. Today, UAH 1.074 billion has been paid to the state budget - 90% of net profit," said acting director of Ukrnafta Yuriy Tkachuk.

In turn, according to head of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) Olena Duma, Sakhalinske field is an example of how effective management and a clear legal position give a concrete result for the economy in wartime.

"We show that an arrested asset can work for the state today," Duma is quoted in the Ukrnafta press release.

The company recalled that in July 2024, the state budget of Ukraine received a tranche of UAH 747.7 million from Ukrnafta, received from the Ukrnaftoburinnia management.

