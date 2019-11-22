Economy

12:18 22.11.2019

Ukrenergo, ENTSO-E discussing options for power system work in isolated mode

Ukrenergo is discussing with ENTSO-E (the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity) the options for the operation of the Ukrainian energy system in an isolated mode, considering as a basic option the system functioning in such a mode for two weeks, chief dispatcher of Ukrenergo Vitaliy Zaichenko has said.

"Preliminary agreements with ENTSO-E stipulate that work in an isolated mode can be as follows: week in winter, week in summer [during the peak periods] ... This weekly regime needs to be planned in detail to ensure sufficient power reserves in the power system," he said during the discussion of the report on the assessment of conformity (adequacy) of generating capacities for 2019 in Kyiv.

The Ukrenergo press service told the Interfax-Ukraine agency that discussions are currently ongoing with ENTSO-E about the duration of the Ukrainian energy system's work in a separate mode. The period during which the power system will operate in this mode is planned for 2022.

As reported, on June 28, 2017 Head of Ukrenergo Vsevolod Kovalchuk signed an agreement on the conditions for the future unification of the energy systems of Ukraine and Moldova with the energy system of continental Europe. The document contains requirements (the unconditional fulfillment of which is necessary for making a decision on the integration of the energy systems), a list of necessary additional studies, and also a roadmap. According to the terms of accession, the Ukrainian energy system, among other things, should operate in an isolated mode (i.e., physically separated from the Russian Federation and Belarus), after which ENTSO-E will consider the issue of synchronizing work with the Ukrainian energy system.

Tags: #entso_e #ukrenergo
