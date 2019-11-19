Economy

15:31 19.11.2019

Opening of land market to allow Ukraine to accelerate economic growth by 0.5-1.5% of GDP a year in next five years – World Bank

2 min read
Opening of land market to allow Ukraine to accelerate economic growth by 0.5-1.5% of GDP a year in next five years – World Bank

The opening of the land market would allow Ukraine to speed up economic growth by 0.5-1.5% of GDP a year in the next five years, Lead Economist and Program Leader covering Belarus, Moldova and Ukraine Faruk Khan has said.

"Creating a transparent and efficient land market would contribute to economic growth of up to 0.5-1.5% of GDP in the next five years, depending on the reform scenario and additional strategies. The main channel of influence on the growth process would be an increase in the number of producers of goods with larger added value, he said at a press conference in Kyiv on Tuesday.

At the same time, he said that Ukraine should create safeguard mechanisms to ensure transparency of the market and prevent its monopolization, provide access to financing for small farms, and also create monitoring systems for the progress of land market reform in order to avoid criminal actions.

World Bank experts back the decision of the government to change the direction of budgetary subsidies in the agricultural sector – from large producers to small farmers. Government subsidies for farmers should be narrowly targeted and designed in such a way as to stimulate increased productivity, expansion of products with higher added value and the use of new technologies. At the same time, international experience shows that support should be given to farms with land parcels of up to 500 hectares, which are most limited in lending opportunities.

Tags: #land_market #world_bank #gdp
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:22 19.11.2019
World Bank improves forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2019 to 3.6%

World Bank improves forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2019 to 3.6%

17:22 14.11.2019
Growth of Ukraine's GDP slows down to 4.2% in Q3, 2019 – statistics

Growth of Ukraine's GDP slows down to 4.2% in Q3, 2019 – statistics

10:44 13.11.2019
Honcharuk on land market: We can't satisfy everyone, our task is to balance interests of all stakeholders

Honcharuk on land market: We can't satisfy everyone, our task is to balance interests of all stakeholders

11:47 12.11.2019
Protest against creation of Ukrainian land market under way near Verkhovna Rada

Protest against creation of Ukrainian land market under way near Verkhovna Rada

12:03 11.11.2019
World Bank endorses land reform in Ukraine

World Bank endorses land reform in Ukraine

17:21 05.11.2019
Ukraine's gross public debt in 2020 will fall to 52.4% of GDP – Finance minister

Ukraine's gross public debt in 2020 will fall to 52.4% of GDP – Finance minister

14:51 01.11.2019
NBU estimates Ukraine's GDP growth in Q3, 2019 at 3.5%

NBU estimates Ukraine's GDP growth in Q3, 2019 at 3.5%

09:37 24.10.2019
Conservative assessment of government foresees GDP growth of 12% in three years, optimistic 17.8% – MP

Conservative assessment of government foresees GDP growth of 12% in three years, optimistic 17.8% – MP

16:42 23.10.2019
Cabinet will raise forecast of GDP growth in 2020 to 3.7% – premier

Cabinet will raise forecast of GDP growth in 2020 to 3.7% – premier

11:00 22.10.2019
Conservative macroeconomic forecast of Economy Ministry provides for 3.7% GDP growth in 2020, under optimistic scenario - 4.8%

Conservative macroeconomic forecast of Economy Ministry provides for 3.7% GDP growth in 2020, under optimistic scenario - 4.8%

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

World Bank improves forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2019 to 3.6%

Honcharuk calls on investors to contact Business Protection Commission in case of problems with state agencies

DTEK completes bank debt restructuring with extra issue of $100 mln eurobonds

Naftogaz gets no new official letters from Gazprom – Naftogaz top manager

Gazprom sends Naftogaz Ukrainy formal proposal on gas transit

LATEST

Dubinsky proposes to make NBU's claims under refinancing loans taken by insolvent banks fifth-level priority tier creditors

Bakhmatiuk denies NBU claims of UAH 29.3 bln debt to state

Honcharuk calls on investors to contact Business Protection Commission in case of problems with state agencies

DTEK completes bank debt restructuring with extra issue of $100 mln eurobonds

Dropping claims against Gazprom economically unsound – Naftogaz

Brokbusiness insurer reduces gross premium collection by 9.59% in nine months

Gazprom's proposal unacceptable for Ukraine – Energy Minister

Naftogaz gets no new official letters from Gazprom – Naftogaz top manager

Gazprom sends Naftogaz Ukrainy formal proposal on gas transit

Ex-owners of PrivatBank ask for time to fight suit heard by London court

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD