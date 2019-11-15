Ukrainian president signs bill on Naftogaz unbundling into law

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a bill on unbundling of activities on transportation of natural gas into law, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Yulia Kovaliv has said.

"The law provides the necessary conditions for meeting Ukraine's obligations to unbundle gas transportation activities and ensure the activities of the gas transmission system operator in accordance with European law," she wrote on her Facebook page on Friday.

Kovaliv said that despite attempts to block and delay decision-making, Ukraine is steadily moving towards European integration and shows its readiness for certification of the GTS operator in accordance with the rules of the EU and the Third Energy Package.