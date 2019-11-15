Honcharuk instructs ministries, other authorities to transfer at least 500 objects to SPF for privatization by year end

Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Honcharuk has instructed ministries and other central authorities to speed up the preparation and this year to transfer at least 500 objects to the State Property Fund of Ukraine (SPF) for privatization.

"Until December 31, some 500 enterprises must be transferred to the State Property Fund in such a way that the society could see transparent competitive procedures. We need to find independent professional advisers, cleanse the existing property from all corruption interests, criminal cases, and artificial debts. So that these objects become interesting for investors," he said.

The prime minister added that the government took all measures and necessary documents to guarantee a transparent and efficient privatization process for small and large state-owned facilities, in particular, regarding PJSC Centrenergo.

"If there are people who specifically bring the enterprise to a state of bankruptcy, then we need to make personnel decisions. There are no restrictions either at the government level or at other levels. If there are ministries that bother you, do not transfer enterprises to privatization, then let us know and we will accelerate them," Honcharuk said.