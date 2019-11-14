Total debt of insolvent banks to NBU on refinancing loans as of early Nov 2019 stands at UAH 46 bln

The total debt of insolvent banks to the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) on refinancing loans at the beginning of November 2019 is about UAH 46 billion, taking into account interest, the NBU said on Facebook.

According to its data, almost a quarter of this debt is owed by the banks of Oleh Bakhmatiuk: VAB Bank and Bank Financial Initiative owed UAH 10.6 billion. Nadra Bank of Dmytro Firtash has a debt of UAH 10.4 billion, Bank Finance and Credit of Kostiantyn Zhevaho some UAH 6.7 billion, Delta Bank of Mykola Lahun some UAH 5.8 billion, Imexbank of Leonid Klimov some UAH 3.3 billion. The debt of PrivatBank, for the repayment of which Ihor Kolomoisky vouched, is UAH 7.7 billion.

"But we emphasize: this is a debt solely to the National Bank. The total debt of some of these individuals to creditors and the state is much larger," the report says.

The National Bank reports that it is actively working to recover funds both from the owners of these banks and from companies controlled by them. So, more than 140 lawsuits have been filed against Kolomoisky and his companies, more than 50 lawsuits against Bakhmatiuk and his companies, 30 lawsuits against Zhevaho and his companies, ten lawsuits against Lahun and his companies, and seven lawsuits against Klimov and his companies.

"However, most of these lawsuits have been lasting for years. Even if the National Bank gets a decision in its favor, these people do everything in their power to obstruct the execution of court decisions, and the sale of assets by the State Executive Service is slow," the NBU said.