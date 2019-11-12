Law on road infrastructure safety management to open access to better financing by IFIs for Ukraine – EIB

The law amending the law on automobile roads regarding the audit of road safety will open access to better financing of road construction by international financial institution (IFIs) for Ukraine, Senior Sector Engineer of the European Investment Bank (EIB) Per Mathiasen said at a press conference devoted to the results of the EIB Implementation Support to the Ukraine Urban Road Safety Project in Kyiv on Tuesday.

The European Investment Bank, the World Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, all of them stress the importance of road safety, he said.

Mathiasen said that Ukraine needed to change the construction of roads for the safety of road users.

The new law will ensure that safety will become an integral part of the design and planning of new roads, he said.

In addition, according to Mathiasen, the law will make new roads safe and accessible for everyone: cars, cyclists and public transport.