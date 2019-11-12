Economy

14:44 12.11.2019

NABU asks court for UAH 2.5-30 mln bail for suspected in VAB Bank case

Investigators from the National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), as agreed by prosecutors from the Specialized Anti-corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), have notified former first deputy head of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Oleksandr Pysaruk, member of the NBU Council Mykola Kalensky, ex-director of the banking supervision department at the NBU Alla Shulha of suspicion on embezzling the stabilization loan issued by the NBU to VAB Bank in the amount of UAH 1.2 billion.

"Now the process is underway to file petitions with the High Anti-Corruption Court regarding the selection of pretrial restrictions in the form of detention with an alternative of a bail of UAH 2.5 million to UAH 30 million," the NABU said.

According to its report, a total of eight persons were informed of suspicion, including former VAB Bank officials: the head of the supervisory board, the deputy chairman of the bank's board and three officials of private companies associated with the beneficial owners of the bank.

"The specified persons are charged with committing a crime under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 12 years with deprivation of the right to occupy certain positions or engage in certain activities for a period of up to three years and with confiscation of property," the report says.

Tags: #vab #court #nabu #vab_bank
