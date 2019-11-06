Economy

17:41 06.11.2019

EBRD expects Ukraine's GDP to grow by 3.3% in 2019, by 3.5% in 2020

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has reviewed upwards the expectations for the economic growth in Ukraine in 2019 from 2.5% to 3.3% and from 3% to 3.5% in 2020, according to the EBRD Regional Economic Prospects report.

"The country’s GDP growth is set to stay at 3.3% in 2019 (a repeat of the 2018 result) and will accelerate slightly to 3.5% in 2020," the bank said in the report.

Ukraine's economy remained resilient to political factors but the pace of growth will stay somewhat modest, the EBRD said.

"Bearing in mind the large public-sector foreign-exchange debt repayments falling due in 2020-21, the new IMF reform-oriented program is crucially important for anchoring investors’ expectations and supporting macroeconomic stability," the EBRD said.

As reported, the Ministry of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture improved expectations of the economic growth in 2019 from 2.8% to 3.5% in 2019 and from 3.3% to 3.7% in 2020.

