Zelensky announces pending massive privatization

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced pending massive privatization, introduction of efficient energy market rules, and liberalization of business processes.

"Our plans for the near future include massive privatization of dozens of investment-attractive companies, introduction of efficient rules of operation on energy markets, and liberalization of business process by lifting restrictions in the field of labor relations and capital movement," Zelensky said at the RE:THINK. Invest in Ukraine first investment forum in Mariupol on Tuesday.