Economy

15:02 22.10.2019

DTEK Renewables plans 'green' bonds debut

1 min read
DTEK Renewables B.V. is considering the issue of standard "green" bonds to raise funds for existing and future renewable energy projects, and has already passed a preliminary examination conducted by Sustainalytics.

"The amount equal to net proceeds from "green" bonds will be used for financing and/or refinancing, in whole or in part, acceptable green projects," according to the Green Bond Framework posted by the company.

The document says that the funds raised will not be used for any activity related to coal or fossil fuels.

A source in the market told Interfax-Ukraine that DTEK Renewables plans to place five-year "green" eurobonds in euros. The organizers are Raiffeisen Bank International AG and Renaissance Capital, the road show will take place in the United States and Europe starting October 24.

The documents on the company's website indicate that all the funds raised will be used for the above mentioned purposes, in particular for refinancing funds previously received from banks and the shareholder. This should enable DTEK Renewables to implement the plan to expand its installed capacity of ground-based wind and solar power plants to 1.9 GW compared to about 0.95 GW expected at the end of this year.

Tags: #bonds #dtek
