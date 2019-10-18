Rada at first reading approves bill to create independent GTS operator

The Verkhovna Rada at first reading supported bill No. 2239-1 on amending certain legislative acts in connection with the separation of natural gas transportation activities, which is necessary for certification of a new independent operator of the Ukrainian gas transmission system and creation of conditions for signing a transit contract with Gazprom according to European rules.

"It is very important for us to approve it at first reading, so that next week we will go to negotiations with Russians with a strong position," Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk said before the vote.

An Interfax-Ukraine correspondent said that 286 deputies voted for the bill with the quorum being 226 votes.

Honcharuk added that, in general, the law must be adopted before November 1, so that in the remaining two months before the end of the year, certification of the independent operator of the GTS is completed.

As reported, the next round of trilateral gas consultations Ukraine-Russia-EU is scheduled for October 28.