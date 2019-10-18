Law on special procedure for local self-government in certain areas of Donetsk, Luhansk regions to be adopted taking into account public opinion – Razumkov

KYIV. Oct 18 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The new law on a special procedure for local self-government in certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions will be adopted taking into account the opinion of the public, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Dmytro Razumkov has said.

"I'm sure that the framework positions [of the draft law] will be provided by the president of the state, but they will be proposed to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, which will join the process of developing this bill and what is most importantly, civil society will be involved in it," said Razumkov in the program The Right to Power (Pravo na Vladu) on the air of the 1+1 TV channel on Thursday evening.

He emphasized that to adopt such key bills without taking into account the opinions of the public, citizens of Ukraine, is wrong, incorrect and not logical.

Razumkov noted that to extend the existing law "On the special procedure for local self-government in certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions," which expires at the end of the year [December 31, 2019 inclusively], is "not effective and incorrect."

The law on the special procedure of local self-government in the ORDLO was adopted in September 2014 and entered into force on October 18, 2014 for a period of three years. The document provides that the special procedure for local self-government in certain areas of Donbas enters into force only "after all the conditions set forth in Article 10 of the law are met, in particular with regard to the withdrawal of all illegal armed groups, their military equipment, as well as militants and mercenaries from the territory of Ukraine.

On October 6, 2017, parliament extended the validity of this law for a year, which was to become invalid on October 18, 2018.