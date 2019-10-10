Zelensky gives ministers trial period until end of this year

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is ready to support the dismissal of ministers who will not produce real results before the end of this year.

"There is a trial period. I have told all ministers and all law enforcement officers, I said openly: please deliver real effective results before the end of this year. If you don't, we will fire everyone," Zelensky said at a press marathon in Kyiv on Thursday.

This also applies to Interior Minister Arsen Avakov and Finance Minister Oksana Markarova, who worked in the previous government.

"We have a finance minister, Mrs. Markarova. She is a professional. If she is in a criminal business, if she is a 'dirty' person, if she doesn't do her job, then the prime minister will replace the finance minister, and he will get my support," Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian president proposes candidates for the appointment of the prime minister to the Verkhovna Rada and submits the candidacies of defense minister and foreign minister.