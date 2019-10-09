DTEK in July-Sept considerably cut imports of electricity to Burshtyn Island, while number of importers grows from 3 to 8 – Ukrenergo

D.Trading from DTEK energy holding has decreased import of electricity from Slovakia to the Burshtyn energy island from 102.12 million kWh in July to 67.73 million kWh in August and 28.31 million kWh in 19 days of September, while supplies of other importers and their number grew from two to seven, Ukrenergo has said.

According to the report of Ukrenergo on the use of the distributed capacity in the Slovakia-Ukraine direction by the market players, which has been forwarded to Interfax-Ukraine, D.Trading in July used 49% of the import rights assigned, in August – 32%, and in the first 19 days of September – 25%, while the volume of imports by other companies almost completely corresponded to their rights assigned.

According to Ukrenergo, the other largest importers of electricity from Slovakia to Burshtyn Island in the first 19 days of September were ERA Trading – 25.51 million kWh (51.53 million in August kWh), DE Trading – 13.06 million kWh (11.25 million kWh), Next Oil Trade – 9.53 million kWh (2.91 million kWh) and New Energy Company – 9.2 million kWh (13.83 million kWh).

In addition, in September, Gen-I Kyiv began to import electricity – 5.68 million kWh and Cherkasyenergosbyt – 0.1 million kWh, while the Trading Electric Company increased it to 0.11 million kWh (0.02 million kWh).

As a result, according to Ukrenergo, if in July the share of D.Trading of imported electricity from Slovakia was 67.6% out of 151.09 million kWh of total electricity imports from this country, then in August it was 46% of 147.26 million kWh and for the first 19 days of September – 31.3% of 90.51 million kWh.

As for the rights to import of electricity from Slovakia, the share of D.Trading, according to Ukrenergo, decreased from 79.8% in July from a total volume of 263.55 million kWh to 72.4% in August with a total volume of 293. 2 million kWh and 61.9% for the first 19 days of September out of 182.35 million kWh.

At the same time, DTEK told Interfax-Ukraine that these data do not reflect the actual quantitative indicators of import-export indicators in the Burshtyn energy island.

The company recalled that Ukrenergo daily holds auctions to import electricity to the Burshtyn Island, which includes Hungary, Romania and Slovakia. According to DTEK, for three months (July, August, September) since the launch of the market, Ukrenergo put up an average of 851 MW at daily auctions, including 426 MW for Hungary, 400 MW for Slovakia and 25 MW for Romania . DTEK over this period won on average a total of 357 MW of electricity to be imported, which is 42% of the available.

"DTEK's total imports for this direction amounted to 209 million kWh, which is 26% of the maximum. Some 494 MW of electricity for imports was available to all other market players. They actually imported 324 million kWh over the period, which is 30% of maximum," the energy holding said.