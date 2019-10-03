Economy

14:41 03.10.2019

NBU's business activity outlook index growing for third month in row – NBU

2 min read
NBU's business activity outlook index growing for third month in row – NBU

The Business Activity Outlook Index (BAOI) with a BAOI reading above the neutral level of 50 implying a positive business outlook and below the neutral level implying a negative business outlook compared with the previous month grew by 2.1 points in September, to 56.6, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) said on Wednesday.

"In September, all sectors approved the results of economic activity. Enterprises also expected growth in new orders, cost of contractor services and purchase prices. Companies that provide services were optimistic," the NBU said in the study.

According to the results of the survey in September, the companies that provide services and industrial enterprises are the most optimistic, for which the index was 57.3 and 58.1 respectively.

According to the report, the largest increase in BAOI was seen in the construction sector – by 7.6 points (to 56.2), thanks to a significant increase in the optimistic expectations of enterprises regarding product prices, the emergence of expectations about the volume of purchases of raw materials and optimistic attitude about the increase in the number of employees in the field.

Along with the general increase in BAOI, the indicator fell by 1 point (to 54.5) in the field of trade. According to the results of the study, despite high estimates of trade turnover, expectations about the goods stocks remain pessimistic.

Tags: #nbu #business
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:07 03.10.2019
Cabinet and NBU sign memo of cooperation to achieve sustainable economic growth, price stability

Cabinet and NBU sign memo of cooperation to achieve sustainable economic growth, price stability

09:50 03.10.2019
NBU on Wednesday holds interventions for at least $150 mln to support hryvnia exchange rate – experts

NBU on Wednesday holds interventions for at least $150 mln to support hryvnia exchange rate – experts

17:34 02.10.2019
NBU lowers official hryvnia exchange rate by another 1.2%, prevents hryvnia from further devaluation with interventions

NBU lowers official hryvnia exchange rate by another 1.2%, prevents hryvnia from further devaluation with interventions

11:15 02.10.2019
Zelensky: National Bank of Ukraine was, is and will be independent

Zelensky: National Bank of Ukraine was, is and will be independent

10:44 01.10.2019
NBU raises planned volume of currency purchases in interbank market to $30 mln per day

NBU raises planned volume of currency purchases in interbank market to $30 mln per day

10:36 25.09.2019
Banks allowed rounding sums of cash transactions in relation to withdrawal of lowest-denomination coins

Banks allowed rounding sums of cash transactions in relation to withdrawal of lowest-denomination coins

10:11 25.09.2019
NBU to challenge court decisions invalidating removal of Astra Bank from market in Supreme Court

NBU to challenge court decisions invalidating removal of Astra Bank from market in Supreme Court

10:00 18.09.2019
NBU soon to meet with non-banking financial market to draft new legislation

NBU soon to meet with non-banking financial market to draft new legislation

09:31 18.09.2019
NBU independence important for Ukraine's financial stability, investment attractiveness

NBU independence important for Ukraine's financial stability, investment attractiveness

17:49 17.09.2019
Situation around PrivatBank, ex-NBU governor Gontareva is wrong message to business, investors – business associations

Situation around PrivatBank, ex-NBU governor Gontareva is wrong message to business, investors – business associations

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Cabinet and NBU sign memo of cooperation to achieve sustainable economic growth, price stability

Gazprom's statement on signing of new gas delivery contract illogical, given non-fulfillment of current one – Naftogaz Ukrainy

Verkhovna Rada passes concession bill

Govt to test IDoc e-document management system

Rada cancels list of state companies that are not subject to privatization

LATEST

Gazprom's statement on signing of new gas delivery contract illogical, given non-fulfillment of current one – Naftogaz Ukrainy

Verkhovna Rada passes concession bill

Govt to test IDoc e-document management system

MP Gerus proposes to govt to introduce special duty on import of electricity from Russia

Rada cancels list of state companies that are not subject to privatization

Ukrzaliznytsia more than doubles profit in H1, 2019

Ukraine resumes commercial import of electricity from Russia

Putin: Russia will sign gas transit contract with Ukraine if it implements EU legislation by year end

Cadogan to sell subsidiary Gazvydobuvannya to Ukrinvest Group for $2.8 mln

Ukroboronprom head signs contract with Baker Tilly Ukraine to audit concern operations for 2018-2019 period

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD