Economy

09:39 01.10.2019

State should be commercial diplomat promoting interests of large Ukrainian business in world

Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk has said that state must become a commercial diplomat, who promotes interests of the large national business in the world.

"Presidents sell airplanes, not sales promoters. There is such a principle," Honcharuk said on the air of ICTV channel on Monday evening.

The prime minister has stressed that the state plans not to impede business development, at the same time, in his opinion, "there are things, where the government should protect and promote the interests of the domestic manufacturer."

Tags: #honcharuk
