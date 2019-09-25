Construction of 70,000 sq m of new offices, second phase of housing in UNIT.City will start in 2020

UFuture and UDP companies of businessman Vasyl Khmelnytsky in partnership with KAN Development (both based in Kyiv) plan to begin the construction of 70,000 square meters of new offices and the second phase of the UNIT.Home residential complex in the Kyiv innovative park UNIT.City in 2020.

"Currently, two office buildings are being built in UNIT.City, which will be brought to the market in the first quarter of 2020 ... Next year we plan to begin the construction of 70,000 square meters of business campuses and the second phase of housing," CEO of Unit.Holdings Kostiantyn Yevtushenko said at a presentation on launching home sales in the UNIT.Home project in Kyiv.

According to him, currently 36,000 square meters of offices have been built as part of the UNIT.City project (three business campuses). As of 2019, another 20,000 square meters of offices and 40,000 square meters of housing are under construction.

According to Ihor Nikonov, the founder of KAN Development, the UNIT.Home project is being implemented in accordance with the requirements of the international system of the green standard BREEAM (the Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method). Currently, the construction of the first stage of housing with an area of 40,300 square meters is being carried out. It includes sections of houses for 580 apartments. The number of floors ranges from six to 20. The project participants plan to complete the construction of the first stage in 2022.

Nikonov said the residential part of the UNIT.City project will occupy about 20% of all areas of the innovation town. In particular, in the end, the total housing area will be 174,900 square meters, while the area of the entire park is about 850,000 square meters.

UDP and KAN Development are the co-investors and developers of the UNIT.Home project. The project management company is Unit.Holdings.

UFuture is a holding company of Ukrainian businessman Vasyl Khmelnytsky, which combines his business and social projects. It has a diversified portfolio of assets in real estate, infrastructure, industry, renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, and IT.