Economy

15:44 24.09.2019

Ukraine's banks more than triple net profit in eight months

2 min read
Solvent Ukrainian banks in January-August 2019 received UAH 44.29 billion in net profit, which is 3.2 times more than in the same period in 2018, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has said.

"More than half (58.3%) of this result was provided by the activities of state-owned PrivatBank," the central bank said on its website.

According to the report, the banks' income for the reporting period increased by 28.5%, to UAH 164.99 billion, expenses by 5.2%, to UAH 120.7 billion.

Based on the previously released data, in August the net profit of Ukrainian banks grew by 1.9 times, to UAH 7.57 billion: income rose by 20.8%, to UAH 23.59 billion, while expenses by 2.5%, to UAH 16.02 billion.

The National Bank explains the growth of the banks' profitability for the eight months of this year by four factors: the growth of net interest and commission income of the banks by 18%, to UAH 53 billion and by 15%, to UAH 28.4 billion respectively, a positive result from revaluation and purchase and sale operations with UAH 14.9 billion, as well as a low volume of the banks' payments to reserves with UAH 8 billion against UAH 14.4 billion for the eight months of 2018.

Tags: #banks #ukraine
Interfax-Ukraine
