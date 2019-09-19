EBRD investment in Ukraine exceeds $1 bln in 2019

Investment of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) this year exceeded $1 billion, EBRD Vice President Alain Pilloux has said.

This week, by coincidence, the bank's investments in the country in 2019 exceeded $1 billion. And by the end of the year, the EBRD is going to invest even more, he said at a meeting with reporters on Thursday.

This amount may not be enough, but this is clearly not a small amount of investment in the country, Pilloux said.

He also added that he had visited Ukraine six times over the past year. Pilloux said that the EBRD knows Ukraine "in detail:" the EBRD is working not only in Kyiv, but in all regions. The bank is working with cities, Ukrainian companies, he said. Pilloux said that they are not the kind of people who arrive from London or other places and look at Ukraine from windows of five-star hotels.