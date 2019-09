Ukraine, Slovakia to do everything for stable gas supplies to Europe – Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Ukraine and Slovakia would do their best for ensuring stable supplies of gas to Europe.

"Ukraine and Slovakia are reliable gas transit countries, and we will make every effort to ensure uninterrupted gas supplies to the European market," he said at a briefing in Kyiv on Monday after meeting with Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová.