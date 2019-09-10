Economy

16:26 10.09.2019

Kyivstar opposes disconnection of 'grey' phones using IMEI code

2 min read
Kyivstar opposes disconnection of 'grey' phones using IMEI code

The customs office should address the issues of "grey" imports of mobile terminals, not mobile communications operators.

"As for IMEI codes [international mobile equipment identity], we oppose to disconnecting subscribers due to the fact that an unscrupulous seller sold them a 'grey' phone. The fight against illegal import and sale of mobile phones is a function of customs authorities and law enforcement agencies. Shifting this work to telecom operators is wrong," Kyivstar President Alexander Komarov said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

He also said that in order to solve the problem of stolen telephones there is a so-called "black list of devices," into which the "phones" get under a statement of the owner about theft or loss and after that they can no longer be used in the networks of operators of a particular country.

At the same time, Komarov said that the identification of subscribers is needed. However, it should be carried out sequentially, in several stages, with certain incentives for subscribers from the operators and the state, he said.

"Identification is, first of all, protecting the subscriber himself from the fact that someone can "steal" the phone number and withdraw money from the card. For some reason, our people are not afraid of this, they think about mythical surveillance, and not about basic security principles of their funds," the president of Kyivstar said.

According to him, today, up to 15% of the subscribers in the Kyivstar network are identified customers.

Tags: #imei #kyivstar
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:20 10.09.2019
4G development in 900 MHz range hindered by CDMA technology – Kyivstar

4G development in 900 MHz range hindered by CDMA technology – Kyivstar

16:28 16.08.2019
Kyivstar ahead of Vodafone Ukraine, lifecell in network signal quality in 2018 – study

Kyivstar ahead of Vodafone Ukraine, lifecell in network signal quality in 2018 – study

17:19 01.08.2019
Kyivstar raises EBITDA by 46.8%, revenue by 24.4% in Q2, 2019

Kyivstar raises EBITDA by 46.8%, revenue by 24.4% in Q2, 2019

11:58 24.07.2019
Huawei to build 4G network in Kyiv subway for Kyivstar, Vodafone Ukraine and lifecell

Huawei to build 4G network in Kyiv subway for Kyivstar, Vodafone Ukraine and lifecell

11:57 08.07.2019
Kyivstar launches paid subscription for Viber sticker packs via Smart-Money service

Kyivstar launches paid subscription for Viber sticker packs via Smart-Money service

12:23 05.07.2019
Ex-Kyivstar president Chernyshov joins Farmak's supervisory board

Ex-Kyivstar president Chernyshov joins Farmak's supervisory board

10:38 04.07.2019
Regulator proposes quit 'extra' RF in 900 MHz band to Kyivstar, Intertelecom; Kyivstar wants compensation

Regulator proposes quit 'extra' RF in 900 MHz band to Kyivstar, Intertelecom; Kyivstar wants compensation

13:08 03.07.2019
Kyivstar believes disconnection of phones with illegal IMEI codes not profile task of operators

Kyivstar believes disconnection of phones with illegal IMEI codes not profile task of operators

11:19 01.07.2019
Kyivstar plans to provide access to 4G for 75% of Ukrainian population in 2019

Kyivstar plans to provide access to 4G for 75% of Ukrainian population in 2019

11:02 01.07.2019
Ukrainian mobile communications market first in six year to grow higher than inflation in 2019 – Kyivstar

Ukrainian mobile communications market first in six year to grow higher than inflation in 2019 – Kyivstar

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

U.S. Department of Energy will help Ukraine become invulnerable 'to threats of supply disruption from Russia'

NBU cancels limit for repatriation of funds from sale of securities

Deflation in Ukraine stands at 0.3% in Aug – statistics

Ukraine's gas imports from Europe reach 69.1 mcm/day

Halychyna-Zahid kills 72,600 pigs over ASF

LATEST

MHP could issue 10-year $300-350 mln eurobonds

DTEK completes project with Radar Tech, to focus on European startup market in 2019-2020

Ukrtransgaz accomplishes 85% works on GTS repairing and modernization ahead of heating season

U.S. Department of Energy will help Ukraine become invulnerable 'to threats of supply disruption from Russia'

Gas prices for population might be UAH 115 lower in September – Gerus

Prices on primary housing market in Kyiv could reach pre-crisis level by late 2019 – expert

NBU cancels limit for repatriation of funds from sale of securities

Deflation in Ukraine stands at 0.3% in Aug – statistics

Ukraine's gas imports from Europe reach 69.1 mcm/day

Halychyna-Zahid kills 72,600 pigs over ASF

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
instaforex
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD