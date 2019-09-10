Economy

12:35 10.09.2019

Ukrtransgaz accomplishes 85% works on GTS repairing and modernization ahead of heating season

Ukrtransgaz accomplishes 85% works on GTS repairing and modernization ahead of heating season

JSC Ukrtransgaz, as a part of preparations to the heating season 2019/2020, has fulfilled 85% of repair and modernization works of the facilities of Gas Transportation System (GTS), a company's press service said.

The comprehensive technical preparation of the GTS for winter includes the fulfillment of production programs for diagnostics, repairs and major construction, carrying out complexes of scheduled preventive and repair works. Thus from May to August, according to the schedule, overhaul of 11.5 km of gas pipelines, 26 wells at gas storages and 11 gas pumping units were carried out, 858 units of motor vehicles were repaired, 3,541 kilometers of communication lines and 16.6 kilometers of power transmission lines at the GTS facilities were restored. In addition, the company carried out nine out the 13 planned preventive and repair complex of works for 2019.

According to Ukrtransgaz, one of the key tasks in preparing for the heating season is the technical support of the process of pumping natural gas into underground storage facilities.

As reported, gas stocks in underground gas storage facilities (UGS) grew from 18.25 billion cubic meters (bcm) at the end of August to 18.7 bcm on the beginning of September.

Tags: #gts #ukrtransgaz #gas
